Editor’s note: The Telegram encourages patrons of in-person events to wear masks, maintain social distancing when possible, and follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Grilling aficionados will put their cooking skills to the test this weekend as the Salado Volunteer Fire Department presents Up in Smoke, a two-day cook-off that features food, games and family fun. Other area activities this weekend include the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail event that highlights local wineries and breweries, a one-act play by Temple High School students, live music and more.
Up in Smoke Salado VFD cook-off
Up in Smoke, a cook-off sponsored by the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, will take place Friday and Saturday at SVFD Station 2, 3520 FM 2484 in Salado.
The event will include multiple contests, live music, cornhole and washer tournaments, and a drawing for a gun.
The grounds will open 5 p.m. Friday. Landon Heights will perform 6-8 p.m. Friday and margarita judging will take place at 8 p.m.
The cook-off will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration for the cornhole and washers tournaments will take place at 9 a.m. with game play starting at 11 a.m. A bloody mary contest will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and a prize drawing for a custom 7mm rifle will take place at noon. Live music will also take place Saturday with performances by Wayworn Traveler from 10 a.m. to noon and Heather Tennille’s Karaoke from noon to 5 p.m. Winners of all the food categories will be announced at 4 p.m. Saturday. The grounds will close 6 p.m. Saturday.
For information visit saladofire.org/events.
Temple High School one-act play performance
The Temple High School theatre department encourages the public to support the One-Act Play Team as they compete at the regional contest with a performance of “Student Body” 10 a.m. Friday at University High School, 3201 S. New Road in Waco. Admission is $10 and face masks are required.
For those that can’t make the performance in Waco on Friday, the team also will have two public performances at Temple High School set 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24. Admission is $5 and masks are required.
For information visit www.ThespiansR.Us.
Spirit of Santa Fe Trail
The Temple Chamber of Commerce and the city of Temple will present the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail this weekend. The event highlights local wineries and craft breweries.
During the event, which runs April 16-18, participants will have the opportunity to explore offerings across seven local wineries and breweries: 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, Moose & Goose Winery, Red Caboose Winery & Vineyard, Bold Republic Brewing Company, and Fire Base Brewing Company. Participants will use a punch card good for a tasting or a flight at each location.
For information or to purchase a $20 trail punch card, visit CentralTexasTickets. com.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum exhibit
“Two Minutes to Midnight” a photographic essay exhibit, is on display now through May 25 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
In 2018, the Doomsday Clock was set to two minutes to midnight, the closest it has ever been to striking midnight since the height of the Cold War in 1953 when both the United States and the Soviet Union tested thermonuclear weapons for the first time within 10 months of each other.
Today, while the Cold War’s lessons and fears have largely faded from our collective memory, it is critical to view a decidedly uncertain present through the lens of the past.
Through two photographic essays, photographers Jeanine Michna-Bales and Adam Reynolds offer a calculated look at the “Architecture of Armageddon,” both the offensive and defensive implications of nuclear war.
The museum, located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Heart of Texas RV Show
The Heart of Texas RV Show will take place noon to 7 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
In addition to RV deals, the show also will include live music and food trucks. Admission is free.
‘Aladdin Jr.’
Milam Community Theater’s children’s department will present “Aladdin Jr.” this weekend.
The show, which is directed by Danyelle Higginbotham and Brenda Sanders, will be offered 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. All shows take place at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Tickets are $8 each and are available online at milamcommunitytheater.com.
Belton Market Days
Discover Downtown Belton will host a Belton Market Days event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) in the downtown historic district in Belton.
The event will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors and more.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton will hold a Storywalk program along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail April 16-18. The hike highlights a different piece of children’s literature during each event.
The featured book for this weekend will be “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss.
Those who wish to participate may park at the Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
Monarch Fest
The city of Nolanville will hold the inaugural Monarch Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave. in Nolanville.
The festival will feature kite flying, hot dogs, live music, a 1K color run and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Caveat art and wine festival
The Barton House, 101 N. Main St. in Salado, will present Caveat, an art and wine festival, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature wine, art and craft beer. Admission is $25. For information call 254-947-0441 or email clinton@pignettis.com.
Barrow Brewing Co. events
Multiple events are planned at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, this weekend.
An open mic night hosted by Dustin Brown will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. An outdoor film screening of “A League of Their Own” will be held 8 p.m. Friday (weather permitting). On Saturday, a farmers market will be held on the grounds of the brewery from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who plan on attending the movie night are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Live music
Clay Walker concert at Johnny’s
Country music artist Clay Walker will perform 6 p.m. Friday on the Outback stage at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
General admission tickets are $40 and are available at johnnyssteaksandbbq.com/event/clay-walker.
Sue Foley at the CAC
Blues artist Sue Foley will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $30 for CAC members and $35 for non-members. For information or to purchase tickets, visit cacarts.org.
Martian Folk at Fire Street Pizza
Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 at Tom Sefcik Hall
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Bo’s Barn live music
Secondhand Rose will perform 8 p.m. Friday and John Christopher Way will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Lisa Perlet and Carissa Powell at Bold Republic Brewing Company
Lisa Perlet and Carissa Powell will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Fundraisers
Crawfish boil
A crawfish boil benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place 11 a.m. Sunday at the school, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Plates of crawfish and sides will be available for $10 each. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from students or the front office of the school. For information call 254-778-8141.
Salado Education Foundation Zero-K
The Salado Education Foundation will hold Cross the Creek Zero-K, a fundraising event, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The “race” will begin in the First Baptist Church parking lot, cross the creek via the Main Street bridge and finish at Barrow Brewing Company.
“You’ll walk just a bit, but you will celebrate like you ran an entire race” event organizers said.
The entry fee is $25 per person or $95 for a family of four. Proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships and teaching grants. To register visit runsignup. com/race/tx/salado/sefcrc.
The event also will include games, bounce houses, a variety of food trucks and a silent auction.
Celebrity host dinner
A celebrity host dinner benefiting the Temple Children’s Museum will take place Thursday, May 6, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
For reservations call 254-541-5732.
CASA garage sale
A garage sale benefiting the Court Appointed Special Advocates program will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3210 River Place Drive in Belton.
All proceeds will help support CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties and the children the program serves.
For information call 254-774-1881.
Registration now available for Virtual Turtle Trot
Due the coronavirus, the Kiwanis Club of Belton will hold its annual fundraiser, the Turtle Trot, virtually this year. Participants will keep track of their own distances as they trot, walk or run a 5K anytime April 24 through May 7. The event also will include a virtual turtle costume contest.
Registration costs $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 and younger, and $10 for children age 6 and younger. For information or to register visit tinyurl.com/c99b3dt8.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale
A garage sale at Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, in the church parking lot (weather permitting).
Items for sale will include furniture, small appliances, lawn equipment and more. Only cash will be accepted and patrons are asked to wear masks.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth department.
Seaton School Preservation Committee garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the school, located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
The sale will include glassware, collectables, household items, toys, books, home décor and more.
Monetary donations also are being accepted and should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association and mailed to SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
St. Monica Ladies’ Society meal
The St. Monica Ladies’ Society in Cameron will hold a drive-through meal 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Simon-George Hall at 401 S. Karnes Ave. in Cameron.
Plates cost $10 each and include barbecue chicken, Green’s sausage, potato salad and pinto beans. There also will be a prize drawing and sweet shop. The event is open to the public.
