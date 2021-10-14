Area events coming up this weekend include a birthday celebration for local legend Little Joe Hernandez, a breast cancer awareness event sponsored by the NAACP, and multiple Oktoberfest celebrations.
Little Joe Hernandez birthday bash
Temple City Hall will be flooded with Tejano music Saturday as five-time Grammy Award-winner Little Joe Hernandez celebrates his 81st birthday.
The outdoor concert and street dance — which also will feature food vendors, arts and crafts, and more — has a multitude of artists scheduled to perform: Tyler Bigley and the Copano Cowboys, 5-6 p.m.; Eric “El Chava-lon” Flores, 6-7 p.m.; La Voz de Oro, 7-8 p.m.; Bobby Pulido, 8:30-10 p.m.; and Little Joe Hernandez y La Familia with Los Hermanos Hernandez, 10:30 p.m. to midnight.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. and tickets, which cost $20, can be purchased online at bit.ly/3imXqD5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Outside food, drinks, backpacks, firearms or weapons are prohibited from the grounds, according to the city of Temple.
Piano concert
The Temple Symphony Orchestra is bringing a world-class musician to Central Texas.
Pianist Daniel Hsu will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, located on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus at 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The performance is part of the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season.
At age 19, Hsu was the recipient of the bronze medal at the Van Cliburn piano competition in 2017. He has toured in Europe, Asia and North America, giving solo recitals and performing with symphony orchestras.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling the Temple Symphony office at 254-778-6683.
Oktoberfest celebrations
Multiple Oktoberfest celebrations will take place this weekend.
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday. Activities will include live music, vendors, German food and games throughout the day. The brewery will also hold its annual Volksride cycling event on Saturday, which raises funds for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. To register, visit www.bikereg.com/barrow-volk-rideRide.
Another Oktoberfest celebration will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at 3 West Alehouse and Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle Drive in West Temple. The event will include food and drinks, a bounce house for children, stein competitions, live music and more. Tickets are $25 each and are available on eventbrite.com.
NAACP event
The Temple Unit NAACP and the Women In NAACP groups will hold W.I.N. for Pink Awareness, a breast cancer awareness event, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event will include 2K and 3K walks, education tables, concessions, music and a presentation by Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, a medical oncologist.
Registration costs $20 and one canned good. Those who register will receive a T-shirt and water bottle. To register, visit https://mp.gg/vp528. For information, contact Bennie Walsh at deacbwalsh@aol.com or visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
St. Lukefest
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold its St. Lukefest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The event will feature food, games, rides, a petting zoo, a silent auction, bingo, music and raffle tickets for a 2021 Nissan Kicks vehicle.
Sammy G. will host the event.
For more information, call 254-773-1561.
Belton Fire Department open house event
The Belton Fire Department, in conjunction with downtown Belton Market Day, will hold an open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Station, 203 S. Penelope St.
The firefighters will have hot dogs on the grill and the department’s mascot, Les McBurney, will make appearances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to check out the trucks and play in a bounce house.
Armstrong Community Halloween carnival
The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will holds its annual Halloween carnival 6 p.m. Saturday at the Armstrong Community Center, 7800 Armstrong Road in the Belton area.
The event will include a cake walk, children’s games, a haunted house, prize drawings, concessions and an auction.
Proceeds will help support the maintenance of the community center.
Silo of Screams
The Silo of Screams, a haunted house attraction located at 1511 Industrial Blvd. in Temple, is now open. The attraction will be offered every Friday and Saturday night in October. It opens at 8 p.m. and the ticket office closes at 11 p.m. each evening.
The Silo of Screams offers “30,000 square feet of horror,” according to its website. For tickets and information, visit https://siloofscreams.com.
Trunk or Treat participants sought
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot.
Anyone who would like to reserve a spot to hand out treats may call 254-778-5450.
Artists sought for art show
The Mary Ruth Briggs Library in Morgan’s Point Resort will hold an art show from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and artists of all ages and disciplines are currently sought to display their work.
There is no charge to enter art pieces. Online applications are available at morganspointresorttx.com or at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Live music
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the parish hall at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Hyway Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Friday and 35 South Will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
DJ Sauce will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
MPR C.O.P.S. Auxiliary barbecue cook-off
The Morgan’s Point Resort C.O.P.S. Auxiliary will hold a barbecue cook-off Saturday and Sunday with proceeds benefiting the Tom Nipper Memorial Scholarship fund as well as providing funding for supplemental items for Morgan’s Point Resort Police.
The cook-off will take place at Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point Resort. Participants will set up their cook stations Friday and the food must be turned in no later than 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
The entry fee is $150 and there is a $5,000 guaranteed payout. People may sign up to compete or to be a judge. For information, contact Lynn Milam at 214-725-1969. The event also will include prize drawings.
For the full rules and entry form, visit morganspointresorttx.com.
Fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643 in Chilton, will hold its annual fish from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Plates cost $12 each. The event will be drive-through only and will be in operation until sold out.
Sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
Bake sale
The Seaton Brethren Christian Sisters will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Kolaches, cake, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, tamales, pecans, homemade canned goods, sandwiches and homemade soup and chicken dressing will be available for purchase.
Pre-orders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to Oct. 25. To place an order, call 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser.
A resale shop also will feature gently used items for sale.
A drawing will feature a handmade quilt and gift cards from local businesses as prizes, Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Mary’s Casino Night
St. Mary’s Catholic School will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include games, live and silent auctions, and drawings for prizes. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Tickets, which are available at the school’s office or online at www.smtrust.org, are $50 each. The event is open only to those age 21 and older.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels also are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
Fashion Bingo
The Women’s Society at St. Luke Catholic Church is holding a “Fashion Bingo” fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7, at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Participants will play bingo and have the opportunity to win designer purses and jewelry. Doors will open at noon and games will be played 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include a drawing for prizes of wallets and wristlets. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each or five for $20.
For tickets or information, call 254-718-2991.
Holy Trinity 5K
A 5K fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
This year the school is encouraging individuals with physical disabilities to participate in the 5K, which will support the nonprofit organization Adaptive Adventures. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/htchs5k.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and local events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.