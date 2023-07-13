Weekend roundup: Upcoming events include magic show at Temple library, live music and more

Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include a children’s magic show at the Temple Public Library, a special “Night at the Museum” open house at the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, an “Anastasia” youth musical, live music and more.
Temple Public Library events
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will hold a family friendly magic show featuring The Astonishing Mr. Pitts at 10:30 a.m. today in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library.
“The Astonishing Mr. Pitts brings the whole package, including marvelous magic tricks and hilarious puppetry — all to remind us of the fun and power of reading, and to discover all the astonishing things to be found at the library,” the library said in a news release.
The show is appropriate for children ages 5-11 and it is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, library staff will hold a special program, “The Art of Gratitude and Thank You Notes,” 2-4 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to write a heartfelt thank you note and make some cards to use in the future. The program is free and open to participants age 15 and older. It will be held on the second floor of the library. Registration is required. For information call 254-298-5556.
Summer Fun program at Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum is holding a “Summer Fun” program for early learners this week. Children ages 6 and younger are invited to the museum with their families to explore the interactive exhibits and participate in fun activities and crafts.
Today’s program will be about weather and Friday’s program will be about gravity and friction. Each program is come-and-go and is available from 10 a.m. to noon. The program is free and open to the public.
Potted plant exchange
A potted plant exchange will take place at the evening market set 6-8 p.m. Friday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The public is invited to bring a potted plant and swap it with other attendees. This free event is hosted by Peach Mojito Plants and the city of Troy. For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Night at the Museum
The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 520 N. Main St. in Temple, will hold “Night at the Museum,” an open house celebration, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.
As part of the event, Former Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka will give a presentation titled “Texas: A place of Hope and Freedom!” with references to his recently published book chronicling the foundation of Dubina. The Dubina community has the distinction of being the first settlement founded by Czech Immigrants to Texas in 1856.
The event is free and open to the public.
Quilt show
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will hold a quilt show this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature quilts made by members of the guild. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $8.
‘Anastasia: Youth Edition’
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will present performances of “Anastasia: Youth Edition” this weekend at the Temple High School auditorium, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Directed by Shelley Dennis, Priscilla Santana and Hayley Hersey, the show features a cast of 49 students from across Central Texas as well as Kentucky and South Dakota.
Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, the musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped execution of her family. The Dowager Empress Maria Fyodorovna Romanov gives her beloved granddaughter Anastasia a music box, However, she has no idea it is the last time she will see the little girl. Years later, rumors begin to surface that one Romanov daughter might have survived. Dmitry and Vlad, two opportunistic Russian con artists, attempt to find an impressionable girl to pass off as Anastasia to the Dowager Empress, who is offering a reward for her granddaughter’s safe return to Paris. They find Anya, a young woman suffering from amnesia, who has spent the past years traveling across Russia. Dmitry and Vlad begin to “teach” her what she needs to know if her claim to the Romanov family is to be believed. Anya, meanwhile, is haunted by a nightmare of the Romanov family and continues to wonder if she could possibly be Anastasia. She begins to discern a sense of self and is determined to discover her forgotten history.
“Filled with beautiful music, charming characters and history, Anastasia will be a delight to the whole family” Academie Musique said in a news release.
Tickets may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
Storywalk program
A new Storywalk program is now available along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
Each month, the program highlights a children’s book with images along the trail. This month’s featured book is “Ice Cream Face” by Heidi Woodward Sheffield.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Tuesday.
Movies in the Park
The city of Belton is continuing its summer “Movies in the Park” program with a screening of “DC League of SuperPets” on Saturday at Harris Community Park, 505 W. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include games, popcorn and extended splash pad hours at the park. Pre-movie games will start at 7 p.m. and the film will start at soon as the sun sets.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero outfit. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Medal Madness Squirrel 5K
The Medal Madness Squirrel 5K/10K/half marathon will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Crossroads Park Recreational Complex, located on Prairie View Road in West Temple.
Parking will be available in the lot by the Crossroads tennis courts, off Prairie View Road.
Packet pickup starts 30 minutes before the race and ends 10 minutes before the race starts.
Participants must register online at runsignup.com; there will be no on-site registration.
Blood drive
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a Baylor Scott & White blood drive from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 CR 3000 in Lott.
The council is providing breakfast tacos starting at 9 a.m. for anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.
A photo ID is required to donate. Those who wish to donate may schedule an appointment at bswblood.com. Appointments are highly encouraged; walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.
Bridal show
A bridal show will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The show will feature dress vendors, florists vendors and more for those planning a wedding. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Eddie Pruitt will perform as part of the annual Hot Summer Sound free outdoor concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Sam Farrow amphitheater and Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Billy Holt will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Justin Cole will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Automatic Weekend will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Brian Mullin will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Gabor Nicholson will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Scott Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Garrett Askins will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Wade Ralston will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Richard Watson will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Royce Reed’s Texas Piano will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
JC Stringz will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The South 77 Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Hall on 2268, 12141 FM 2268 in Holland.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets start at $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
Cathfish Daniels will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple.
Jason Kane White will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Salado Inn and Village Venue, 7 N. Main St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Car wash
Little River United Methodist Church, 104 N. Kings Trail in Little River-Academy, will hold a car wash to raise funds for vacation Bible school and the youth group at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The church will have homemade ice cream and other snacks available for purchase. Donations will be accepted.
Volksride
Registration is now available for the 2023 Barrow Volksride, a bicycling event that raises money for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. The event will take place on Oct. 21 at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Registration is $55 for those who sign up by July 31 and ride-day registration is $75. For information or to register, visit barrowbrewing.com/volksride.