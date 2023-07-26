Afire

Thomas Schubert, left, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, and Enno Trebs appear in a scene from “Afire.”

 Sideshow/Janus Films/AP

Fire is in the air this summer, literally, and at the movies. Though the flames in German filmmaker Christian Petzold’s “Afire” aren’t of the nuclear variety, the smoke from his tension-filled chamber piece about a few young adults at a vacation house near the Baltic Sea certainly gets in your eyes.