Upcoming events in Central Texas include multiple Fourth of July celebrations, live music and more.
The Yard Food Plaza celebration
The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple, will hold a National Food Truck Day celebration 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event will feature multiple food trucks, live music, games and more.
Songwriters showcase
Central Texas musicians will come together for a good cause on Saturday in Rockdale. The “Brooke Graham & Friends Songwriters Showcase,” a fundraiser to help restore the former City Hall to its former grandeur, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Kay Theater, 350 N. Main St. in Rockdale. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Those scheduled to perform include Brooke Graham, Charlie Bishop, Stacie Crocker, Billy Gage, Eric Hamilton and Charlie Weyler.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and may be purchased online at www.visionrockdale.org.
Temple railroad museum family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a free family day program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The theme is “Art Outside the Box” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about different forms of art, including dancing, tattoo art, graffiti and more.
Belton Fourth of July activities
The annual PRCA Rodeo will be July Saturday through Monday at the Bell County Expo Center, featuring top cowboys and cowgirls. The action starts at 7 p.m. each evening. General admission is $20 for adults, $17 for children and $15 for seniors. A “stick horse stampede” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and the rodeo also includes mutton bustin’ each evening. Tickets for the rodeo are available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
A full day of fun is planned for Independence Day, starting with a Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. at the historic Bell County courthouse in downtown Belton.
The Fourth of July Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Yettie Polk Park.
The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fourth of July festival
The Lake Belton area city will be celebrating the nation’s birthday on Sunday with SummerFest. Activities will start at 5 p.m. and continue to 10 p.m. in the area around Kleypas Park and the Mic & Garrett Hill Event Center in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The event will feature live music from the Billy Holt band, food trucks, pop-up vendors, and inflatables for kids. A fireworks show will start at dark.
Temple Fourth of July festival
The 25th annual Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show will be Tuesday at Crossroads Park. The free event will include a performance by Hair Metal Giants at 7 p.m., assorted vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The park is located at 6600 Research Loop in Temple. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market takes place 6-8 p.m. Fridays at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy. Admission to the event is free and it is open to the public. For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market will take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 411 Central Ave. in Belton.
Both markets feature vendors selling homegrown produce, eggs, jellies and more.
Gun show
The Real Texas Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
The show will feature vendors selling guns, ammo, survival supplies, camping gear and more. Admission is $8.
New exhibit at Salado museum
A new exhibit is now available for viewing at Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
“The Folk Art of Salado” features the work of Wilbur Foster, Virginia Kinnison Matthews and other Salado artists.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be available through Labor Day. Also on display are entries in the museum’s student art contest and fundraiser.
The museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote and preserve the pioneer history of Salado. For information call 254-947-5232, email director@saladomuseum.org, or visit www.saladomuseum.com.
LIVE MUSIC
James Hollingsworth will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Blvd. in Temple.
Kyle Mathis will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Aaron Watson and Coffey Anderson will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show and may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
Clint and the Cosmic Wake will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Lilly Milford will perform at 10 a.m. and Everett Wren will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Dirty Rain Revelers will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Denny Cullinan will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and the Joel Wood Duo will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy
Weldon Hanson will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Hyway Traveler will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Trevor Helt will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Orange Juice will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and Garrett Askins will perform at noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
FUNDRAISER
Divine Desserts
“Divine Desserts,” a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, will take place 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets for the event are $125 for individuals, $230 for couples, and $900 for a table of eight. Sponsorships also are available. Each ticket includes dinner, two drinks and an unlimited dessert buffet.
The keynote speaker will be former competitive swimmer Margaret Hoelzer, a three-time Olympic medalist and former world-record holder. The event also will include live and silent auctions and a drawing for prizes.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.