Area students are ready take the stage with two theatrical productions planned this weekend. Temple High School students will perform “Chicago” in the school’s auditorium and students from Academie Musique are set to perform “Pirates Past Noon” at the CAC in Temple. Other events include a lecture at the Bell County Museum, live music, a washer tournament and a farmers market.
Academie Musique presents ‘Pirates Past Noon’
Academie Musique will present the children’s musical “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The family-friendly musical follows the adventures of Jackie and Annie, two sisters who draw on their love of reading to travel to amazing places. In “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon” the sisters discover real treasure has nothing to do with gold, but it can be found in the building of relationships and enjoying the simple pleasures of everyday life.
The production features local children ages 8 to 12, and it is directed by Shelley Dennis and Priscilla Santana. The production team also includes 13 adults and numerous parent volunteers.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and are available at www.cacarts.org. Face masks will be required to be worn by the audience.
‘Chicago’ musical set at Temple High School
After being delayed due to COVID-19, students from Temple High School are ready to “give ’em the old razzle dazzle” with performances of the musical “Chicago” this weekend.
Specifically designed to be content-appropriate, this high-school edition has been adapted to remove overtly sexual references and adult language. Set in the roaring ’20s, “Chicago” tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in the Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma Kelly (Genevieve Myers) is serving time for killing her husband and sister. Chorus girl Roxie Hart (Hanna Prince) has been tossed in the joint for bumping off her lover. Roxie had convinced her hapless husband, Amos (Michael Rodriguez), to take the rap — until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Velma enlists the help of prison Matron “Mama” Morton (Sereniti Patterson) and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn (Cameron Hooper), who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy. When Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well — turning her into a media circus of headlines by using sensationalist newspaper reporters and radio personality Sunshine (Terry Austin). Neither “Merry Murderess” will be outdone in her fight against the other, seeking fame, fortune and acquittal.
Advance general admission tickets are $10, and are available from students involved with the show and online from www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Premium reserved seat tickets (first eight rows) are $20 and are only available online. General admission tickets will be $15 at the door.
Show times are 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. All shows will take place at the Temple High School auditorium, 415 N. 31st St. For information visit www.ThespiansR.Us.
Sirril Art Gallery 10-year anniversary
Sirril Art Gallery will celebrate its 10th anniversary 6-9 p.m. Friday with an art show and artist reception. The gallery is located upstairs at 1 Royal St. in Salado.
Featured artist will include Michael Pritchett, owner and operator of the gallery, as well as Texas artists Ariel Davis, Connie Adcock, Annaleigh Mullins and Kristin Donnelly.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Pritchett said. “It’s really a blessing to able to do what you love for a living, and I have my customers, my friends and collectors to thank for it.”
For information about the gallery visit www.sirrilartgallery.com or call 469-877-0374.
National Food Truck Day
Discover Downtown Temple will hold a National Food Truck Day celebration 4-8 p.m. Friday at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple. The event will feature multiple food options as well as live music and yard games.
Featured food trucks include Coney’s Bur-gourmet and Buns, The German Food Trailer, Mee’s Thai Food Express, Bill’s Smoke Wagon barbecue, KG&D Mobile Foods (variety of foods including tacos, nachos and wings), and The Hot Spot Grill (Puerto Rican food).
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in downtown Belton. The event will feature hand-crafted and homemade arts and crafts and homegrown fruits and vegetables. For information contact Betty Reichert at 254-773-6251.
Another farmers market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Comedy showcase
Laughter will fill the air in downtown Temple as Corkys will presenting a comedy showcase Saturday evening.
Performers include Justin Essenmacher, Angela Kay, Randall Martin, Jared Stalling, Markus Olind and Genevieve.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $15. Corkys is located inside the Tour Temple building a 13 S. Second St. in Temple. For information visit tourtemple.com/corkys-bar/comedy.
Lecture series at Barrow Brewing Co.
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will continue its summer lecture series 2 p.m. Sunday with a presentation on yodeling by Lori Beth Brooke. A native Texan with German heritage, she grew up on a dairy farm in Nordheim, just southeast of San Antonio, and now calls Austin home. This will be an interactive seminar with Brooke teaching the basics of yodeling. It is free and open to the public.
‘Salado Legends’ tickets now available
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will bring history to life this summer with its annual performances of “Salado Legends” Fridays and Saturdays, July 23 through Aug. 7.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Written by Salado author Jackie Mills and directed by Thom Wilson, the outdoor musical offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 p.m. each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Bell County Museum lecture
Frances “Fran” Garmon, former Temple College women’s basketball coach, will give a special presentation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Garmon’s career has spanned over 60 years and her lecture will focus on her accomplishments as a coach, leader and inspiration to a generation of young people.
“We are honored to welcome Fran Garmon to the Bell County Museum,” Coleman Hampton, executive director of the museum, said in a press release. “She is a true pioneer in women’s sports, and we want to celebrate her impact in the sporting community and Bell County.”
Live music
The city of Temple will continue Hot Summer Sounds, a free outdoor concert series, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave. This week’s featured band will be Tejano Storm. Patrons are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. No glass containers are allowed. Concerts are subject to cancellation due to weather.
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, at 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold its Fourth Friday Gospel Singing event at 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include singing and worship, and is open to the public. A potluck meal will follow the program.
Wes Perryman will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Denny Cullinan will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Haisler will perform 6 p.m. Monday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Washer tournament
The annual Orlando Lopez Community Foundation washer tournament will take place Saturday at Holland City Park, 306 E. Travis St. in Holland.
The tournament will include a food sale featuring barbecue brisket and sausage by the pound, and brisket and sausage wrap combos. T-shirts will be available for purchase. All sales will be cash only.
The food will be ready at 11 a.m. Registration for the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament will start at 1 p.m.
Cost for entry is $20 per team and the tournament will follow normal state rules. Washers will be provided. First through sixth place winning teams will receive a percentage of all entry fees.
Patrons may bring their own lawn chairs, pop-up tents and coolers (no glass containers allowed).
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Holland community and local scholarships to graduating Holland High School seniors.
For information contact Pat Lopez at 254-760-2594.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will hold “Divine Desserts: Masquerade Under the Stars” at 7 p.m. July 17 at Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The event will include drinks, entertainment, silent and live auctions, and dinner provided by Hecho En Queso and What Tha Truck.
Tickets are $700 for a reserved table of eight; $175 per couple; and $100 per individual. For information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yy7s8nam.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which provides comprehensive services that protect, promote healing and enhance the quality of life for abused and neglected children in Central Texas.
Submission guidelines: Weekend roundup items and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by mailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.