Central Texans experiencing cabin fever have several options for local entertainment this weekend, including a Temple High School theater performance, a new exhibit at the Bell County Museum, and the annual market days event in downtown Belton.
‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play’
Students in the Temple High School Theatre Arts program will perform “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry this weekend. Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium. There is no Sunday matinee.
Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock will come to life in the style of a 1950s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films including “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps”. Complete with vintage commercials, the show recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
The play is by the same author and has the same format as “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” that was performed at Temple High in December 2019. Students are dressed in period costumes and perform from the WBFR radio studio.
Because of COVID-19, all seats must be reserved. They are spaced out with empty chairs between groups of seats and seating on every-other row. Because of the reserved seating. students could not be given general admission tickets to sell. Tickets are only available online from CentralTexasTickets.com ($8 plus fees) or at the door for $10 each.
Food for Families food drive
Operation Feeding Temple, a local nonprofit group that assists local food pantries, will hold its annual Food for Families food drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, 2401 S. 31st St.
People may help the initiative by making a monetary donation online at www.operationfeedingtemple.org. Every $1 donated equals 2.5 pounds of food, according to Operation Feeding Temple.
Residents also may choose to hold their own food drive or collect donations, which may be dropped off Friday. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the food drive and at this time volunteer opportunities are not open.
Non-perishable food items sought include peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, soups, cereal, rice, beans, canned vegetables, pasta sauce, noodles, macaroni and cheese, shelf milk and condiments.
Donations will equally support St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
Thanksgiving meal
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation department is holding a free Thanksgiving meal 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wilson Park Recreation Center for residents who pre-registered for the event by Nov. 15.
A to-go dinner and dessert will be provided to each family member. Participants also will receive a craft project to share with their family. One person may pick up the meals for their entire family. Those who are picking up items must present an ID.
Wilson Park Recreation Center is located at 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
For information call 254-298-5740. COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
Belton Market Days
Belton Market Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belton.
The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, music and more. The streets will be closed to traffic in the downtown area to allow for a safe shopping experience.
For information or to apply to be a vendor visit www.downtownbelton. com.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum will host an educational event, “Journey Into the Past: A Native American Celebration,” 11 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will learn about Native American cultures, make their own dreamcatchers and then go on a nature walk. Take-home packets also will be available for those who do not want to participate in person.
The Bell County Museum also has opened its newest temporary exhibit, “Out of the Vault: Hidden Treasures of Bell County”.
The exhibit features a range of historic artifacts, quilts, art, and photographs from the museum’s extensive collection. Items include communication devices such as a historic Victrola record player; an Edison phonograph; musical instruments including a euphonium and trumpet played by Bell County’s Happy Oompah Band; medical devices used by local doctors; a photograph of Elvis Presley during his time at Camp Hood, and more.
All visitors will be required to wear masks. Space throughout the events will be limited as needed to help maintain social distancing.
The museum, located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Pet clinic
Temple Animal Services in partnership with Emancipet will hold a non-profit pet clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at James Wilson Park, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
Low-cost dog and cat vaccines, heartworm tests, microchipping and other services will be available. Spay and neuter services also will be available by appointment. For information visit emancipet.org or call 512-587-7729.
Farmers market
A farmers market featuring fresh produce, food items, and arts and crafts vendors will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The market will be spread out across the brewery grounds to ensure social distancing. Patrons also are encouraged to wear masks.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Carlson Law Firm’s Annual Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event will begin Nov. 21 and end Nov. 29. Participants may run a 5K anywhere they want and self-report their times.
Registration costs $20 and includes a shirt and finisher’s medal. For information and registration visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/CarlsonLawFirmsThanksgivingDayTurkeyTrot.
Cooking class
The Gober Party House will host “Cooking Camp - Thanksgiving Style” from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23-25.
In each class, students will learn to plan and execute recipes that include Thanksgiving main dishes, sides and desserts. Guests ages 8-13 are welcome.
Pre-registration is required. To register visit https://bit.ly/352ty9b.
For more information, call 254.298.5690. COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
Fundraiser
An event to help support the family of Terri Raines, who is battling ovarian cancer, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sherrill Park in Salado.
The event will include food, photo opportunities, and family friendly games.
Entrance donation fees are $50 for a family of four; $10 for children ages 5-16; $25 for patrons age 16-64; and $20 for attendees age 65 and older. Children younger than 4 years old may enter for free.
For more info visit Race4Raines.com
Central Texas Tickets
Tickets to the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, at the Goodnight Amphitheater located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.