The fourth classical performance in the Central Texas Orchestral Society’s 2019-20 Classical Concert Series will be by Windscape at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
A reception with light hors d’oeuvres will take place right before the show.
Created in 1994, Windscape is composed of a group of five talented artist-in-residence wind soloists that serve as master teachers at the Manhattan School of Music, and play music by attributed composers and producers for listeners all around the world. The current “Scapers” are Tara Helen O’Connor on flute, Randall Ellis on oboe, Alan R. Kay on clarinet, David Jolley on horn and Frank Morelli on bassoon.
The wind quintet has delighted many audiences in the United States, Canada and Asia, and the people who listen to their music annually are most likely from cities such as Houston, Chicago, Copenhagen, Toronto and Washington D.C. Based on the group’s audience profile on Spotify, those who listen to music by Ji-yeon Kim, Gwendolyn Dease, Hannah MacKay and Time Travelers most likely would enjoy a performance by Windscape.
On the day before the concert, Windscape will teach the Marty Lundgren Master Class for local high school music students at the CAC’s Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Students will have the opportunity to fine-tune their musical skills and learn new techniques from the well-experienced musical group.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the CAC at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, or visit cacARTS.org or CTOSarts.org.