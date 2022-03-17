Upcoming activities in Central Texas this weekend include a dog friendly “Pawz on the Plaza” event in downtown Temple, a performance by Jimmie Vaughan at the CAC in Temple, and a market days event in downtown Belton.
Holi celebration
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Holi celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Holi, often called the “festival of love,” is a revered celebration in India. The purpose of the festival is give people the opportunity to unite and forget all resentments.
The festival also is known for its use of bright and colorful powders. Participants are asked to wear a white shirt, bring a towel and be prepared to change clothes after the completion of the event.
The event is free. For information call 254-298-5740.
Pawz on the Plaza
“Pawz on the Plaza,” a dog-friendly event sponsored by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The event is free and open to well-behaved, leashed dogs. The event will include a dog-trick show, a “doggie treat trail”, pet costume contest and more.
Donations of pet food will be collected for the Temple Animal Shelter. All donations must be sealed and in original containers.
Sami Show set at Expo Center
The Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton, will host the 47th annual spring anniversary celebration also known as A Sami Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Adult tickets are $7 and children 12 and under are free.
A Sami Show is an arts and crafts marketplace designed to bring the finest art, crafts, fashion and the latest trends in home decorating to the consumer.
Military family owned and operated since 1975, the events have been known among shoppers and artisans alike for their quality, variety and uniqueness, according to organizers.
Attendees can browse aisles full of home and garden decor, floral designs, jewelry, woodcrafts, art, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and more.
Belton Market Days
Discover Downtown Belton will host a Belton Market Days event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) in the downtown historic district in Belton.
The event will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors, live music, food and more. For information visit www.downtownbelton.com.
American Legion breakfast
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold its monthly breakfast 7-10 a.m. Saturday.
Legionnaires will prepare a fresh buffet style breakfast of sausage, bacon, pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy and hash browns. A suggested donation is $10.
The event is open to the public.
Reading event at Bartlett library
The Teinert Memorial Library, 337 N. Dalton St. in Bartlett, will be open 3-7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A volunteer will read books about spring to children at 1:30 p.m.
Live music
Jimmie Vaughan will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Eric Turner will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Meg Groves will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Madstone and The Midnight Tradesmen will perform as part of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration Thursday evening at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Ryan Youmans will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Adam & The Crow Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
CASA St. Patrick’s Day 5K
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties will hold a St. Patrick’s Day 5K fun run at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle in Temple.
Cost to participate is $25 plus a $2.45 registration fee. To preregister, visit runsignup.com/casa5krun. Race day registration will take place starting at 7:30 a.m.
In addition to all of the running prizes for the various age categories, the “Shenanigans” race includes prizes for “Best in Theme” dressed runners, largest club/group participation prize, youngest and oldest runners, and an award for the runner that travels the farthest to participate.
Sponsorships are available. For information call 254-774-1881.
Proceeds from the event will support CASA, which serves abused and neglected children in Bell and Coryell counties.
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts also will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Knights of Columbus No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Uniformed emergency responders and children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Patrons may drive through or dine in. Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale and bake sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold a garage sale and bake sale 8 a.m. Saturday.
This will be a cash-only sale. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth group.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
For information or to register visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
J.A.I.L. golf tournament
The Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives (J.A.I.L.) ministry will hold a golf tournament Monday, May 23, at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Registration will take place 7-8 a.m.
The event will include a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin and a hole in one prize.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry, which provides programs for juveniles and adults in jail. For information call 254-933-8506 or email jailmin@jailmin.org.
Seaton school garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale inside the school and community center, located 8 miles East of Temple on State Highway 53, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sale items will include collectables, household items, toys, puzzles, lamps, CDs, paperback books, home decor, bicycles, and clean gently used clothing
All proceeds will go to repairing this historic school.
Salem Lutheran Church barbecue meal
Salem Lutheran Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser Sunday, March 27, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton). The event will be a drive through format with only to-go plates available. Serving will start at 11 a.m. and will go until sold out.
Plates cost $12 each and will include barbecue beef, sausage, beans, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert.
Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life program.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.