After being closed due to the new coronavirus, the Salado Museum and College Park is planning on reopening on Friday, according to executive director Dave Swarthout.
“We are excited to get reopen,” he said. “We have had some cosmetic improvements the public hasn’t been able to see yet. It’s absolutely beautiful.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave the green light to museums to reopen, with occupancy limited to 25 percent, and interactive exhibits not allowed.
The Salado museum will remain in compliance with the guidelines, and limit entrance as it displays its latest exhibit, “Vaquero: The Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” in its spacious 2,000-square foot hall.
“We will only allow six people to view the exhibit at a time and they must maintain a six-foot distance,” Swarthout said. “And after each group, we will disinfect.”
With the museum having been closed since March, Swarthout said two weddings and some other events have been canceled or postponed, and they are working at rescheduling.
“The last half of this year will be hectic,” he said.
The museum, located at 423 S. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Vaquero exhibit will be on display through May 23.
Cultural Activities Center
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, is tentatively set to open May 4. The board of directors is meeting this week to determine if this date is still feasible, with the guidelines put in place by the governor.
Barrow Brewing Company and Happy Pizza Company
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Company and Happy Pizza Company in Salado, announced this week that the pizza business will be open on a limited basis to customers starting Friday. The brewery is still selling beer to-go.
“Happy Pizza Company will be open with 25 percent capacity welcomed on the grounds. Table seating will be limited to six people per table,” Hill said in a news release.
In addition to the reopening of the pizza business, Hill also announced that the annual spring farmers market will return to the grounds of Barrow Brewing Company starting May 23.
The farmers market event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday on the grounds next to the brewery at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
“Farmers markets are considered essential, and with additional guidance from the state, can be carried off with proper social distancing and precautions,” Hill said in a news release.
“We hope you will come out and support the local farmers. This is definitely a healthy alternative to over-crowded stores ... and you are supporting locals,” Hill said.