In celebration of Black History Month, the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host “Evolution: In that Great Getting Up Morning – Rejoice!” at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The evening will consist of musical performances by the Eighth Street Baptist and Corinth Missionary Baptist Church choirs and local music legend Dorceal Duckens. Throughout the musical program, Baylor University Professor Robert Darden will relate the history of black gospel music over the centuries. The event is free and open to the public.
The purpose of the program is to shine a light on the historical significance of the black gospel genre and its positive impact on society. Song performances will highlight different historical periods of the genre, which will be completed by historical commentary from Darden.
“This is going to be a very educational, informative, and entertaining program that I think the entire community will enjoy,” the Rev. Roscoe Harrison, Eight Street Baptist pastor, said in a news release.
Darden is the founder of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University, now the world’s largest initiative to identify, acquire, digitize, catalogue, and make accessible the fast-vanishing vinyl of gospel music’s golden age. He is the author of more than two dozen books, including “Nothing But Love in God’s Water: Black Sacred Music from Sit-Ins to Resurrection.”
“When I consider the title of the program, ‘The Evolution of’ – from the traumatic beginning of the capture, the tortuous travel to this strange land, and the cruelty that was thrust upon us – (In that great getting up morning – Rejoice!) speaks volumes to me,” said Linell Davis, who organized the event. “The music that was created during the suffering to this point, all I can say is ‘my soul doth magnify the Lord!’”