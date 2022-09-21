TV Tell Me Lies

This image released by Hulu shows Grace Van Patten, left, and Jackson White in a scene from the series "Tell Me Lies."

 (Josh Stringer/Hulu via AP)

There’s a scene in the first episode of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” where the character Stephen DeMarco — played by Jackson White — leaves the dorm room of freshman character Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten,) where he comforted her after a tragedy. He’s spent the night selling himself as a sensitive, charming guy who is very interested in Lucy. As he walks further away the music changes and so does Stephen’s expression. He returns to his dorm where his on-again-of-again girlfriend, Diana, (played by Alicia Crowder) is waiting for him.