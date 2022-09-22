Upcoming events this weekend in Central Texas include multiple artist receptions, live music, a bratwurst eating contest, comedy shows and the annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival in Belton.
Opening reception at CAC
An opening reception for a new art exhibit at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Featured artists are Phillip Wade and Eve Larson in the Saulsbury gallery, Pattie Cummings in the McCreary gallery and Jane Wells in the Howard gallery. The artwork features a variety of subjects in oils and acrylics.
The event is open to the public.
Sirril art show and artist reception
Sirril Art Gallery, 1 Royal St. in Salado, will host an art show and artist reception at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The show will feature artwork from Spencer Welch, Dean Pate, Michael Pritchett, Connie Adcock, Kristin Donnelly and Annaliegh Mullins.
Artists will be present to meet and discuss their latest works.
The event is free and open to the public.
Comedy show at FoxDog
Fox Dog Café, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The show, which is free and open to the public, will feature comedians La’Don Wigz, Gary Spragg, Alex Cunningham, J.T. Stockman and Maggi Mayfield.
Belton’s Bacon, Blues and Brews fest
Blues music and the smell of bacon will fill the air this weekend as the city of Belton hosts its annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The two-day event near the historic Bell County Courthouse will feature food, adult beverages and local food trucks, who compete with bacon inspired offerings for a cash prize on Saturday.
The festival will kick off with a party at 5 p.m. Friday featuring live music from the 1st Cavalry Division rock band followed by a performance by The Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute band, at 7 p.m.
The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with more blues music and food. The food truck competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Live music on Saturday will include W.C. Clark at 11 a.m., Blue Louie Band at 1:30 p.m., and Texas Flood Band, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band, at 4 p.m.
All activities will take place at East Street and Central Avenue in downtown Belton.
Small business showcase
VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will host a small business and vendor showcase from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. For information call 254-778-5450.
‘Jack and the Magic Beans’ at Milam Community Theater
Milam Community Theater will present “Jack and the Magic Beans,” a literacy show, at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus St. in Cameron. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Directed by Brittany Tucker, the production features local youth ages 6 through sixth grade in a traveling show to area schools. It is designed to promote a love of literacy and fine arts. This year’s schools included Thorndale and Thrall.
Saturday’s showing is presented to give parents and the community an opportunity to see “all the hard work these young troopers have put in,” according to David Burnett, public relations director for MCT.
This version of “Jack and the Beanstalk” returns to the original English source, The History of Jack Spriggins and the Enchanted Bean. The show features familiar characters, such as the dancing cow, the magic bean-seller, the hysterical chicken, the singing harp, the mother, the Giant. There are also zany villagers and a silly kitchen staff at the Giant’s castle.
Seating is limited and the show is expected to sell out quickly, according to Burnett. Tickets cost $8 each and may be purchased in advance online at https://mct.ticketleap.com.
Horny Toad Harley bratwurst contest
Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, will celebrate Oktoberfest with a bratwurst-eating contest on Saturday.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will include food trucks, vendors, and a silent auction benefiting the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation.
The bratwurst eating contest begins at 2:30 p.m. and will last for 15 minutes. The entry fee is $10 and there will be cash and prizes for the winner who consumes the most bratwurst.
Inflatable 5K fun run
Infinite Entertainment will host an inflatable obstacle course 5K fun run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
There will be different run times based on each runners’ ability. Advanced runners will start at 8 a.m., intermediate runners will begin at 8:15 a.m. and walkers will start at 8:30 a.m.
Cost to participate is $28. For information or to register visit https://infiniteentertainmentctx.com/5k/.
Comedy at Corkys
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in Temple, has multiple events coming up this week.
Comedian and magician Jeffrey Jester will put on a show at 8 p.m. on Thursday. There is no cover charge and the show is rated PG-13.
A comedy showcase will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Corkys. The show will feature performances from Lauren Jamison, Alvin Perry, and Kwasi Williams as headliner. The host will be Jerry Debo Smith. Tickets start at $15 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Fall festival at Robinson Family Farm
Robinson Family Farm is celebrating the arrival of fall with its annual festival. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30 at 2651 Bob White Road in Temple.
The festival offers multiple attractions, including barrel train rides, axe throwing, pumpkin patch, live music, corn cannon, a bounce pad and more.
For tickets and information visit www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Bell County Senior Expo
The annual Bell County Senior Expo will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event is designed to showcase how businesses, organizations and activities make Central Texas a “senior friendly” place to live.
This year’s expo will feature 93 vendors. Participants will have the opportunity to pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, financial planning, leisure and volunteer opportunities, insurance and more.
The event also will feature door prizes and live music. The Bell County Public Health District also will be on-site to provide COVID-19 boosters and various immunizations (as supplies are available). AdventHealth will provide medical screenings such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. Texas Hearing will provide free hearing screenings.
Two special presentations also are planned. At 9 a.m., a representative from the Scott Zipp Agency will speak about zero-cost Medicare and health insurance options and at 10:30 a.m. Lisa Wilkins Hyde will discuss the importance of estate planning.
The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Entry is $5 at the door and those who attend are encouraged to bring a dish to share during the break.
Bidi Bidi Banda will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, the Tennessee Stiffs will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Eley Buck will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Central Texas Orchestral Society will present a concert by Frisson, a chamber ensemble, at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.cacarts.org.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Ave. Bistro, 312 N. Central Ave. in Cameron.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church picnic, 20120 FM 485 in Burlington (located 15 miles east of Temple off Highway 53).
A “Central Texas Jam” will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The event will feature music from Cory Morrow, Micky and The Motorcars, Jarrod Birmingham, Glen Templeton, and special guests Walt and Tina Wilkins. Tickets are $40 at the gate.
Free Ransom will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Morning Star Trio will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439.
Fundraisers
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the old schoolhouse, located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Items for sale will include glassware, books, CDs, home décor and more.
Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Sirena’s Creekside Carnival
Legacy Salado Inc. will host Sirena’s Creekside Carnival, an event that will raise funds for an all-abilities playground, on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at Pace Park in Salado.
The event will kick off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be activities for families as well as a children’s business fair featuring 50 young entrepreneurs. The “Whatever Floats Your Boat” recycled materials boat race will start at 1 p.m. and a “Wild Animal Zoo Show” will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will also feature performances throughout the day from musicians, stilt walkers, bell dancers and mermaids.
The event will continue on Sunday, Oct. 2, with free tickets given away at 9:30 a.m. at the information booth. Sunday’s activities will include a reading of “The Legend of Sirena” by author Sheri Wall, a “glaze your own ornament” event hosted by artist Ro Shaw, and a live demonstration by the Texas Master Naturalists.
There is no cost to attend, but there is a charge for the individual activities. For event registration and the full schedule, visit www.sirenafest.org.
St. Matthews Catholic Church fall festival
St. Matthews Catholic Church, 14051 Highway 190 in Rogers, will hold a fall festival fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Plates of pulled pork, Slovacek sausage, and all the trimmings will be available for $13 each. Tacos, gorditos and hamburgers also will be available for purchase.
A plant sale and bake sale sponsored by the Ladies Society will be held in the parish. The event also will include bingo, ring toss and other games for children.
The Good Old Boys band and Eric Landeros will provide musical entertainment.
Proceeds from the event will be used for debt reduction.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.