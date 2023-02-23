 Skip to main content
Weekend roundup: Area events include Home and Garden Show, live music and more

Want to give your yard a makeover? Need to find some inspiration for a new home improvement project? Then the annual Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center should be on your to-do list this weekend. Other activities coming up in Central Texas include a lecture from a former astronaut, multiple plays, live music and more.