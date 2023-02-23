Weekend roundup: Area events include Home and Garden Show, live music and more

Want to give your yard a makeover? Need to find some inspiration for a new home improvement project? Then the annual Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center should be on your to-do list this weekend. Other activities coming up in Central Texas include a lecture from a former astronaut, multiple plays, live music and more.
Spring lecture series
The Bell County Museum’s annual spring lecture series will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday with an out-of-this-world presentation.
Dr. Bernard A. Harris will present “The New Space Economy: Changing the Face of STEM.” A Temple native, Harris was with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for 10 years where he conducted medical research to help astronauts in space. Harris, who has logged more than 438 hours in space, was the first African-American to complete a space walk.
Admission to the lectures is free, but seating at the museum will be limited, Coleman Hampton, executive director of the museum, said.
Those who wish to attend any of the lectures can call the museum at 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org/events to reserve a seat.
NAACP Founder’s Day Celebration
The NAACP Temple Branch will hold a Founder’s Day Celebration on Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Social time starts and 6:30 p.m. and the dinner and program will begin at 7 p.m.
The theme of the program is “Diversity in the Community, We are Stronger Together.” The guest speaker will be Renee Watson, director of the small business and entrepreneurship department for Bexar County and NAACP Silver Life Member. Distinguished Soundz will provide musical entertainment and the event will be catered by That Girl Netia.
Tickets are $35 per person or $275 for a table of eight and may be purchased on eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships. For information visit templetxnaacp.org.
Special needs fishing event
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation will hold a free fishing event for children with special needs from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
The foundation aims to enrich the lives of children living with special needs.
“A joyful day of fishing brings kids with special needs, their families, and community volunteers together for an explosion of fun and inspiration,” the foundation said in a news release.
Pre-registration is required and participants may register at castforkids.org/event/millerparkpond.
‘Love/Sick’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Love/Sick” this weekend.
The show is a collection of nine slightly twisted and comedic short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, the production explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love.
“Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, ‘Love/Sick’ is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone,” the theater said in a news release.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14-$20 and are available on centraltexastickets.com.
Kiddo Card event
The Temple Police Department will hold a Kiddo Card event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
Free ID cards will be issued to children age 2-15. The card contains a current photo of the child, name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and the child’s emergency contact information.
For information visit bit.ly/KiddoCardEvent.
Home and Garden Show
The Temple Area Builders Association’s annual Home and Garden Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Show hours are 6-9 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The show features 100,000 square feet of exhibits. Vendors include homebuilders, decks, spas, entertainment systems, landscape design and more.
Also as part of the event, SPJST will hold a car show inside the exposition building of the Expo Center. Awards will be presented to the top 20 vehicles. Several special awards also will be presented in an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For information or to register for the car show, visit spjst.org/car-show.
Tickets for the Home and Garden Show are $5 in advance and $7 at the door and may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
‘Crimes of the Heart’
Milam Community Theater will present performances of “Crimes of the Heart” this weekend.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Saturday performance will be the “Night on the Town” program, and it is for members of MCT only and includes a prime rib dinner. Admission for the show on Sunday is $18 per person.
The play is set in Hazlehurst, Miss., in the mid-20th century. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown for the first time in a decade.
Lenny (played by Kelita Thomas), the eldest, never left Hazelhurst. She is the caretaker of the sisters’ cantankerous Old Granddaddy. Meg (played by Jessica Garcia), the middle sister, left home to pursue stardom as a singer in Los Angeles, but has, so far, only found happiness at the bottom of a bottle. Babe (played by Breanna Ameish), the youngest, has just been arrested for the murder of her abusive husband. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”
Performances take place at the Williams Event Center, 408 South Columbus Ave. in Cameron. For tickets and information visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
Gardening class
Bell County Master Gardener Wayne Schirner will hold a gardening class at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
Schirner will provide advice on starting a spring vegetable garden. There is no charge for the class, but the event is limited to 40 participants. To sign up, call 254-718-0820.
Gun show
Big Tex Gun Show Productions will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature vendors buying, selling, and trading guns, knives, and more. Entry is $10 per person. Uniformed officers and children age 12 and younger receive free admission.
Comedy show
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature comedians R.J. Marchand, Gene Getman, headliner Symply Courtney and Gage Moreau as host.
General admission is $10 and tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Black History Month event
The city of Temple will hold a Black History Month event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will recognize black community leaders, business owners and city employees. The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
Kyle Mathis will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
The Las Voce ensemble will perform 10 a.m. Saturday at the Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Old Store, 712 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Mnozil Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $25. For information and tickets, visit cacarts.org.
Al Shire will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Everett Wren will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Eley Buck will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and No Chance will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Beth Lee Duo will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Sanger Heights Blues All-Stars will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Westphalia fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive through shrimp and fish fry Friday evenings through March 31 at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates, which will be to-go only, cost $12 each and will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates will include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Proceeds from the event will help support the council’s charity goals for the year.
Temple fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 will hold a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Plates of fried or grilled fish with sides cost $12 each and a child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6 each. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
Proceeds from the event will support the council’s service projects.
Hospice house seeks donations
Our Hospice House of Central Texas is seeking donations of furniture and other items for its thrift store in Robinson. The group will hold a “fill the truck” donation drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton. The non-profit group also is raising funds to open its first hospice house in Belton.
Items that are needed for the “fill the truck” drive include dining room sets, sofas, living room chairs, lamps, ladies’ purses, jewelry, kitchen items, coats, and blankets and towels.
Assistance for unloading items will be provided by staff and student volunteers from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. For information contact Annie McCall at 254-760-3153.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org.
Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
Bumble Rumble
The “Bumble Rumble,” a wrestling showcase by 360 Pro Wrestling, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the commons area at Academy High School, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Academy High senior class.
Tickets are available at the school’s office or by calling 254-217-6126.
Library used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold a used book sale March 1-4 at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale will include books, CDs and more for prices ranging from 50 cents to $2. Patrons may fill a provided grocery bag for $5 on Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will help support the library’s services and programs. For information call 254-298-5556.
