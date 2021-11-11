Area events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include the return of the Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado, a “Princess Tea Party” in Belton, multiple theatrical performances, live music and more.
Scottish Gathering and Highland Games
After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games is returning to the Village of Salado.
This year’s festivities, which include genealogy workshops, vendors, live music and Highland games, will take place at Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road.
The event begins on Friday evening with the Calling of the Clans at 6 p.m. on the Salado creekside just north of the museum building. Following the Calling, a welcome social and buffet supper will be held in the Lucile A. Robertson Center at the museum.
Festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Johnny’s Outback.
For tickets and information visit saladomuseum.org.
‘Our Town’ set at Temple High
Tickets for the Temple High School production of “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com. Performances will take place 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door (if seats are available). Seating will be limited because the play will be performed with the audience seated on the stage with the actors.
Through the everyday lives of its citizens, this Pulitzer-Prize-winning play tells the story of a fictional American small town, Grover’s Corners, N.H., between 1901 and 1913. The play follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually die.
All performances will take place at the high school, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Temple Civic Theater ‘All Together Now’
Temple Civic Theatre announced it will participate in the “All Together Now” program, a global initiative that celebrates local theater, with a revue show this weekend.
“All Together Now” features songs from shows such as “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” Disney productions and more.
Performances will be offered 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
“This show has something for everyone: recognizable musical theater classics, Disney favorites, and some of Broadway’s newest hits. It’s always a pleasure to work with our community’s veteran performers, but there are some amazing newcomers in this cast, too. We have come together because we love TCT and want to see it not just survive, but thrive,” said Dr. Sara Harris Baker, director of the show.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and community theaters are no exception. TCT has been dark for nearly two years, just starting the 2021-2022 season a few months ago. During that time, there was little going on in the way of fundraisers or performances. We are so grateful to the patrons who gave their support during the pandemic, and now, we need everyone in our community to come back to the theater,” Baker said.
For tickets and information visit templecivictheatre.com or call the box office at 254-778-4751.
Storywalk Book
In honor of Veterans Day, the city of Belton’s Storywalk Book program will feature the book “The Wall” by Eve Bunting. The book is about a young boy and his father visiting the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.
All Storywalks will take place at the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail. Those who would like to participate in the walk are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
The program will be available to the public Nov. 11-15.
Santa at the Depot tickets
Santa is making a special trip to Temple on Saturday, Dec. 4, to visit with children at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Tickets are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com
Tickets are $5, plus fees. Children 2 and under are free. Only 250 tickets are available for each of three time slots: 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each ticket includes a visit with Santa and a gift bag for children.
Visitors will have the opportunity to marvel at the sights and sounds of the holiday season as they wander through the winter lights on the Santa Fe Plaza and enjoy Christmas music. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase from Kona Ice.
General museum admission will be closed on Dec. 4 to prepare for Santa’s visit.
Student art exhibition
Artwork created by college and high school students from throughout Central Texas will be on display as the Temple College Visual Arts Department hosts the 42nd annual Central Texas Art Competition and Exhibition Nov. 13 through Dec. 2.
The opening reception for the exhibition will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex, 2101 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The opening night will include presentation of awards in both the high school and college categories. After opening night, the exhibit will be on display in the gallery Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 2.
The competition and exhibition is sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple and Temple South Rotary Club. It was open to students from six area colleges and universities and 34 area high schools.
Temple College Chorale to perform Nov. 16
The Temple College Chorale will present a concert titled “Voice Dance” on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
The program will feature songs with a theme of dancing. Selections will include John Gardner’s arrangement of the holiday carol “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day,” the title song “Voice Dance” by Greg Jasperse, and several selections from Johannes Brahms’ masterwork, “Liebeslieder Waltzer” (Love Song Waltzes). The Brahms selections will be accompanied by 4-hand piano played by Wayne Bachus and Brian Tanaka.
The Temple College Chorale is an auditioned choral ensemble that includes students from Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, as well as community members. It is conducted by Dr. Sara Harris Baker, director of the Fine Arts Division and director of choral activities at Temple College.
Admission to the concert is $5 for adults. It is free for students with IDs and members of the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association. Proceeds will support scholarships for music students at Temple College.
For more information on this concert and other events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division, visit www.templejc.edu or call 254-298-8555.
Symphonic band to perform at Temple College Nov. 18
The Temple College Symphonic Band will present a concert titled “Fall Back to Band (Returning to the ‘New’ Normal)” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
The program will feature iconic pieces for wind ensemble from composers such as John Barnes Chance, Norman Dello Joio, Gustav Holst, Robert Jager, Alfred Reed and Eric Whitacre. The band will also perform works by J.S. Bach, Eric Whitacre and Arturo Marquez that have been adapted for wind ensemble.
The concert will be the debut of the band’s new conductor, Dr. Glen Alan Brumbach. Dr. Brumbach is an assistant professor of music at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where he teaches applied trumpet, music history, conducting, music education and brass methods classes. He also serves as Temple College’s applied trumpet instructor.
The Temple College Symphonic Band is comprised of music students from Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, some high school students, professional musicians and adults who love playing their instrument.
Admission to the concert is $5 for adults. It is free for students and members of the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association. Proceeds will support scholarships for music students at Temple College.
For information on this and other upcoming fine arts events at Temple College, visit www.templejc.edu or call the Fine Arts Division office at 254-298-8555.
Gun show at Bell County Expo
The Real Gun Show will return to the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, this weekend.
Show times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8.
The show will feature vendors selling firearms, fishing and camping gear, survivalist supplies and more.
Belton library activities
The Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave. in Belton, is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with several upcoming activities, all of which will take place 6-8 p.m.
This first event will be a screening of the film “Raya the Last Dragon” on Friday.
Other events coming up include a Thanksgiving bag pick up on Nov. 19. Children will be able to pick up a bag with things to do in a car while traveling. The film “The Grinch” will be shown on Dec. 3. A Holiday Story Time will be held Dec. 10 and an ornament craft event will be held on Dec. 17.
The extended hours aren’t just for activities — the library will still offer its normal service during this time.
Live music
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
G. Samuels will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Nate Guthrie will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Weldon Henson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Fast Movin Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Hugh Morrison Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Naggins will perform 3 p.m. Saturday and Chris Beall will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Magic Belles Princess Tea Party
The Belton High School Magic Belles will be host a Princess Tea Party with Tinkerbell and all of the Disney princesses on Saturday at North Belton Middle School. Participants may choose a 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. sitting. There will be kid-friendly snacks, performances, and pictures with the princesses. The event costs $30 for the first child and adult. Additional adults cost $10, and each additional child is $20.
Participants may register at https://form.jotform.com/92468037631157. Funds raised by the event will be used for travel expenses as the Magic Belles travel to the American Dance/Drill Team Nationals Competition in March 2022.
Kids Helping Kids
Kids Helping Kids, a fundraiser supported by the Lynch and Mann families, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Yettie Polk Park in Belton. Children will sell baked goods, crafts and more in support of their favorite charity.
Turkey Trot 5K
Carlson Law Firm’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Troy 5K will take place 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at Pepper Creek Trail. Race-day registration will start at 7 a.m. for $30. Those who preregister by Nov. 14 get $10 off registration fee. Awards will be given to the top male and female runner and the top three finishers in each age group. For information or to register visit racetemple.com.
Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees
The annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees, a fundraiser supporting the United Way of Central Texas, will be held virtually and in person 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Seventeen Christmas trees will be given away as prizes in a drawing. Each tree will be professionally decorated and will include more than $1,000 worth of gifts. The event will include live and silent auctions, dinner, and live entertainment. For information and tickets, visit www.uwct.org at 254-778-8616.
Craft show
The Altar Society of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia will hold a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the parish hall, located at Highway 320 and County Road 3000 in Westphalia. The event will include craft vendors, turkey and dressing and chicken spaghetti casseroles for sale, a prize drawing, and chicken spaghetti lunch. Admission is $2. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church.
