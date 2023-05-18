Area events this weekend include a car cruise in Belton, a Temple High School choir show, and a spring festival in Bruceville-Eddy.
Cruise in at the Creek
The Rod Chopperz group will hold “Cruise in at the Creek,” a car show, at 4:45 p.m. on Friday behind the Gin at Nolan Creek restaurant, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Attendees will have the opportunity to look over classic cars, trucks and other custom vehicles.
Soundcheck
Temple High School choir students will present “Soundcheck,” a high-energy concert featuring popular music backed by a live professional band, this weekend in the auditorium at the high school, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Performances will be offered at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Acts will include numbers from Aaliyah, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Brooks & Dunn, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Michael Buble, Etta James, The Bee Gees, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Paramore, Miley Cyrus, Rush, and more.
Tickets cost $5-$20 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
“Soundcheck is a night that shows all of our student’s creativity and artistic abilities as we get a chance to showcase our talents with songs that we want to sing,” said sophomore Madyson Chapman.
Senior Saniyah Galbreath adds, “Soundcheck is not like any other concert you’ll see at high schools in our area. We sing the songs that you all know and love! It is always a packed show that is non-stop fun for everyone.”
Temple Children’s Museum ceremony
A new outdoor play area at Temple Children’s Museum will officially open Friday with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event will honor local Girl Scouts who helped decorate and design the new TCM courtyard, said Emily Smith, executive director of the downtown museum.
The ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at 11 N. Fourth Street in downtown Temple.
Featured displays in the courtyard include a large boat that will be wrapped with the Temple Children’s Museum logo so it can double as a sign for the museum.
Bruceville-Eddy spring fest
The city of Bruceville-Eddy will hold its annual spring festival this weekend.
The festival will include at a concert 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.
The main celebration will take place on Saturday at City Hall and will begin with a parade at 9 a.m. Festivities will go until 4 p.m. Activities include lawn mower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, beard contest and more.
Church rodeo
A rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Asian-Pacific Islander fair
“Across the Ocean,” an Asian-Pacific Islander cultural fair, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The event will feature performances from Rumah Budaya Indonesia di Austin and Baila Pacifica and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Indonesian and Tahitian cultures and make their own Pacific coral arts and crafts project.
Polynesian performances will take place at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1:15 p.m. Indonesian dance performances will take place at 11:45 a.m., and 12:45 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Salado library celebration
The Salado Public Library District will celebrate its 25th year as a library district and its 20th year at its current location with an anniversary party on Saturday at 1151 N. Main St. in Salado.
The library will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the party will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature recognition of library supporters, door prizes, and a scavenger hunt.
For information contact Jeanie Lively at 254-947-9191.
Button Society show
The Texas State Button Society will hold “Button Safari,” the group’s spring show, this weekend at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
Show times are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Attendees will be able to explore the history, usage and construction of vintage and collectible buttons.
Hosted by the Fort Worth Button Club, the event features free admission for children and is $5 for adults.
For information visit texasstatebuttonsociety.com.
Kiddo Card event
Black Rifle Coffee Company, 111 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple, will hold a Kiddo Card event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Temple Police officers will provide children ages 2 to 15 with photo ID cards. The card includes the child’s name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, and contact information.
The event is free and open to the public.
Pet vaccination clinic
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus will hold a pet vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, located on State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Dr. Johnnie Richter will provide dogs, cats and other small animals will vaccinations for rabies, parvovirus and other ailments at a nominal cost.
For information contact Brian Wilde at 254-718-6764.
Live music
Classic rock band 36 West will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Little River Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 in Holland.
The Good Old Boys band will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman Club jamboree. Food will be available for purchase and the event will include a 50/50 drawing and dancing. The club is located at 685 Centex Sportsman Club Road (located off FM 2305 before reaching Temple Lake Park).
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and The Debonairs will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Automatic Weekend will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Lilly Milford will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday and Kill the Noise will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody Five will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Johnny Boren Memorial
The Johnny Boren Memorial, a bull-riding event benefiting local scholarships for area high school students, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 5204 Elm Grove Road in Belton.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and bull riding will begin at 4 p.m. The event also will include food, entertainment and vendors. Admission is $10.
