Area events coming up this weekend include the annual Lions Follies comedy show, a memorial ruck ride in Milam County, a church homecoming in Cameron, live music and more.
Lions Follies
The 81st annual Lions Follies, which features music, skits and local satire, will take place this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show is put on by the Temple Founder Lions Club and proceeds from the event help support local charities and initiatives.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission for the two evening shows is $15 per ticket and matinee tickets are $10 each.
Ariane Secrest, president of the club, described the show as a “Saturday Night Live” for Temple that is family friendly.
Secrest said the show this year will see the return of several favorite performances, including the musical group The Boys from East Bell County.
Secrest said one of the skits this year will center on “Scooby-Doo,” with characters trying to solve a mystery at the Temple Mall. Previous years have seen other themes combining pop culture and the local area such as the “Beverly Hillbillies”.
The event also will feature a prize drawing, with attendees this year having to buy a $1 candy bar that comes with a ticket for the drawing. Secrest said the prizes are all valued above $50 and are spread out between the three shows.
Event attendees can also bring their used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated to charity.
Tickets are available online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Memorial Ruck Ride
This weekend the local community and the veteran community will come together to honor Milam County fallen heroes and their families. The event begins on Saturday with a ruck/walk for 8 miles at 9 a.m. starting at the Cameron Fire Station to Denio’s Furniture along the 2LT Darryn Dean Andrews Memorial Highway.
Then at 10 a.m., at the Brookshire Brothers in Rockdale, motorcycle riders will gather and ride along the MSG Charles Price III Memorial Highway. The groups are scheduled to reach the Cameron Fire Station at 11 a.m. for lunch honoring the Gold Star Families, sponsored by Brookshire Brothers.
Retired Col. Mike Kershaw will give special honors for fallen soldiers.
Kris Biggs, a veteran and amputee athlete, will lead the ruck. Veteran and Combat Vets Motorcycle Association member Matt Klatt will lead the ride. All donations will benefit Heroes Sports, a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping veterans active through sporting and entertainment events.
Motorcyclists who would like to participate are advised to line up at 8:45 a.m. at Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple (with kick stands up at 9 a.m.) or meet at 10 a.m. at the Brookshire Brothers store at 725 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale.
For more information visit cvma2310.com.
St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming festival
St. Monica Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold a homecoming festival on Sunday.
The event will feature food, games, and live music by Edward Kopecky.
Game booths will open at noon; bingo will be played from noon to 4 p.m.; and a live auction will take place at 3:30 p.m.
Registration for horseshoe and cornhole tournaments starts at 11:30 a.m. with game play beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Plates of barbecue beef and sausage will be available starting at 10 a.m. (until sold out) for $12 each. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun also will be available. To-go plates will be available.
Mah Jong tournament
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell Fine Arts will once again hold its annual Mah Jong tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The registration deadline has passed, but people may sign up to participate in next year’s tournament by contacting Eve at 254-290-1601 or email txnasa527@gmail.com. Participants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes. Proceeds from the event will help support the Bell Fine Arts building fund.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Cost is $5 at the door and patrons are encouraged to bring a finger food to share with others.
Hyway Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Broken Arrow will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
SmokinMaxx Carter will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
The Jazz Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Scratch 3 will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Clint Walker Blues Band and Xavier Shannon will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Chente Barrera will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the VFW at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will have a Mexican fiesta meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Beef and chicken fajitas with all the trimmings will be available for $12 per plate.
The money raised will help support seminarians studying to become priests. Dine in or carry out options will be available. The event is open to the public.
