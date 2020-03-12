Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children will present the eighth annual Kites for Kids event 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public. The retreat is located at 19051 FM 2484 in Killeen.
Kites for Kids provides an opportunity for individuals and families to visit Peaceable Kingdom and enjoy all the activities the retreat has to offer outside of an organized trip. The retreat is usually reserved for school groups, civic clubs, businesses and summer campers.
The event will feature kite flying contests and crafts. Visitors can participate in activities like parachute games, paved nature trails, miniature golf, arcade games, face painting, bounce houses, the historic log cabin, dinosaur dig, mini-wall climb and more. Guests can also visit vendors and enjoy food, music, photo ops and more.
Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring blankets. Families are also encouraged to bring their own kites. In the event of inclement weather, Kites for Kids will be moved to April 18.
Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children is Variety’s 122 acre retreat located along the Lampasas River, south of Killeen, and offers environmental education field trips, weekend retreats and summer camps. Variety impacts more than 7,000 children every year from across Texas.