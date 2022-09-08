Events this weekend include a “Soggy Doggy” day at the Belton splash pad, a car show in downtown Temple, live music and more.
Spill the Tea: Queer Social
Central Texas Pride Community Center and FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop will host Spill the Tea: Queer Social from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is a meet-up opportunity for LGBTQIA people and allies. Participants will discuss queer history, activism and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Outdoor movie night
A free outdoor screening of the film “Grease” will take place at sunset Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Soggy Doggy Day
Dogs will have an opportunity to play at a splash pad during the city of Belton’s Soggy Doggy Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harris Community Splash Pad, 310 N. Alexander St.
The event will include vendors, dog paw artwork and more.
Owners and handlers must be at least 16 years old to attend without adult supervision. Children under age 12 are prohibited from entering the splash pad area.
All dogs must be current on rabies vaccines and puppies must be at least six months old and have received their parvo shots. No more than two dogs will be allowed per handler.
Car show
Tour Temple will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Second Street in downtown Temple.
Awards will be given for first place, second place, best in show and people’s choice. Participants may register at www.tourtemple.com.
Museum Day at the Temple Public Library
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will hold Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what Central Texas museums have to offer. The museums will have various items on display from their collections and there also will be activities for all ages.
Fall market and food truck frenzy
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a fall market and food truck “frenzy” from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature multiple vendors and food trucks with a variety of goods available for purchase. The event also will feature live music from the KCD Band.
Comedy showcase
A comedy showcase will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
The host will be Jimmy Smoltich and the show will feature performances from Eric Snader, Derek Kopswa and Lani Cuomo.
General admission tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on corkysmainstage.eventbrite.com.
Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Food, Wine and Brew Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. FM 2410.
The event will feature wine, craft beer, live music, vendors and more. General admission is free. VIP tickets, which offer exclusive pours and food pairings, are available for purchase. For information and tickets, visit www.hhchamber.com.
Special tribute performance at the CAC
The Temple Music Club and the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will hold a performance honoring the heroes of Sept. 11 and also honoring Drs. Wilma and Bill Carpentier for their 50 years of service to arts in Central Texas at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St.
Remembering the oratorio commissioned by Dr. Carpentier in 1979 for the 1969 moon landing, the theme of the celebration will be “Peace for All Mankind,” and will feature Cynthia Linzy, the composer of the oratorio lyrics as narrator, and the final choral selection from the oratorio, “Peace for All Mankind.” Becky Northen will reprise her role as soprano soloist for the 1979 premiere of the work.
Also performing will be Debra Johnson and her award-winning children’s chorus. For this event, the Music Club is assembling a women’s and men’s chorus, to be led by conductors Dr. Sarah Harris Baker and Larry Guess. Both ensembles will combine for the final section of the program. The Music Club will host a reception for all after the performance.
Marak homecoming picnic
The annual Marak homecoming picnic will take place Sunday at SS Cyril and Methodious Catholic Church, located seven miles northwest of Cameron on FM 2269.
A Mass will take place at 10:15 a.m., food will be served starting at 11 a.m. and games will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Plates of fried chicken, sausage and trimmings will be available for $15 each and to-go plates will be available.
The Praha Brothers will provide musical entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. and an auction will take place at 2:30 p.m. inside the church hall.
Goats and yoga
A goats and yoga event will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple. During the event, participants will practice yoga surrounded by young goats. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at www.goatshenanigans.com.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will feature vendors selling home décor, arts and crafts, jewelry and more. Admission is $6 for adults and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The Steel Woods with Alabama White Sauce will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Last Call will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Renegade will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
All Request Pianos will perform a “dueling pianos” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Denver Williams will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Jazz Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and GTG will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Megan Brucker will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Queso and Salsa 5K run/walk
LULAC Councils 4971 and 22305 will hold “Queso and Salsa” 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 58 S. 11th St. in Temple.
Preregistration costs $20 and registration on the day of the event costs $25. Participants may register at runsignup.com/quesoandsalsa5k. Proceeds from the event will help support local scholarships.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the old schoolhouse located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donation of sale items is requested. Items sought include household wares, home décor, toys, puzzles, lamps, paperback books, CDs and bicycles. The group will not accept clothing, large furniture, mattresses or major appliances. Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
