The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for "Cruel Summer," a series premiering June 5, from left, "Avatar: The Way of Water," premiering June 7 on Disney+ and HBO Max, the final season of "Never Have I Ever," premiering June 8 on Netflix and "Flamin' Hot," a film premiering Friday, June 9 on Hulu.

 (Hulu/20th Century Studios/Netflix/Hulu via AP)

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, a movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally washes onto streaming shores Wednesday. Twelve celebrities, including former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” are put in a Mars simulation and presented with a series of challenges to colonize their version of the Red Planet in “Stars on Mars.” And Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” drops its fourth and final season starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a coming-of-age story about an Indian American high school teen.