Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include the Temple Civic Theatre production of “Inherit the Wind,” a Rockin’ Rotary concert featuring the Hair Metal Giants in downtown Belton, and more.
‘Inherit the Wind’ at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre will present “Inherit the Wind” this weekend with performances 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The setting of the play is at a courthouse in Hillsboro, a small Southern town. Bertram Cates is behind bars, awaiting trial for teaching his students about Darwin’s theory of evolution. Matthew Harrison Brady, a famous former presidential candidate, comes to Hillsboro to argue the case against Cates. Henry Drummond, a famous progressive lawyer, travels to Hillsboro from Chicago to defend Cates. This is the play that had its genesis in the events of the famous Scopes trial in which the teaching of creationism came head to head against the teaching of the theory of evolution.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students. The box office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before each performance. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. For information call 254-778-4751.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton announced that a new Storywalk program will be available this weekend at the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
The program, which takes place several times a year, will feature the book “Pete the Cat and the Itsy-Bitsy Spider” by James Dean and will be available Friday through Monday. April 8-11.
Those wishing to participate may park at Harris Community Park, go down to the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
“Storywalk is a way to combine literacy and exercise and is a great activity for families,” city officials said in a news release.
Bunny Bash
Bunny Bash, an event featuring arts, crafts and Easter egg hunting, will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
Pre-registration is required. For information call 254-298-5690.
Kiddo Card event
The Temple Police Department will host a Kiddo Card event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Black Rifle Coffee Company, 111 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Officers will issue free ID cards to children ages 2-15. A parent or guardian must be present for each participating child. The card includes the child’s current photo, basic information, physical characteristics, thumbprint and emergency contact details.
Businesses are encouraged to host a Kiddo Card event. For details, contact Officer Cody Close at 254-298-5911.
Downtown Temple market day
The Temple Small Business Coalition will host a downtown market day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in Temple.
The market will feature a variety of vendors selling arts, crafts, fresh produce, and more.
Special events at Corkys
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host several special events this weekend.
A comedy showcase will take place 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP seats.
Corkys will host “An Evening with Madame’ Brazil,” a drag show, 6 p.m. Sunday. Madame Brazil will be accompanied by Meghan Iman Dlux, Marko Ross, Marilyn Williams and local emcee Enrique-Antonio.
Spill the Tea
“Spill the Tea,” a queer social event, will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday at FoxDog beer garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to all LGBTQIA people and supporters. Attendees will have the chance to socialize and discuss topics such as queer history and activism.
Live music
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Hair Metal Giants will perform at Rockin’ Rotary, an outdoor concert set 5:30-10 p.m. Friday in the courthouse square in downtown Belton. The free event, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Belton, also will feature prize drawings, food trucks, and beverages from local wineries and breweries. Bell County Motorsports also will have motorcycles on display.
Second Hand Rose will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Renegade will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Nate Guthrie will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Tumbleweed Hill will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, and Cody Ellinger will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
The McClennan Community College Choirs will present a concert, “Our Journey from Wandering Love” 7 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. 2nd St. in Temple. Pipe organist Dr. Carl Bradley and Gail Wade will join the choirs for selected pieces. The concert is free and open to the public.
Fundraisers
Flavor Fest
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 7950 State Highway 317 in Belton, will host “Flavor Fest 2022,” a fundraiser benefiting Hope for the Hungry, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The family friendly event will feature 60 food trucks and vendors, inflatables and children’s activities. Entry is free. Hope for the Hungry is a non-profit group that assists children and families locally and globally. The goal of the group is to provide meals to children locally, in Haiti, Mexico and in response to natural disasters.
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Knights of Columbus No. 7196 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7196 of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $10 each and include choice of fried or grilled fish with fries, hushpuppies, beans and coleslaw. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go. Children younger than 4 and first responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Knights of Columbus No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include fried or grilled fish and sides. Uniformed emergency responders and children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Patrons may drive through or dine in. Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Crawfish boil in Temple
A crawfish boil benefiting Temple Fire & Rescue’s annual Rescue Elves program will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mo’s Rail Yard Saloon, 8 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Plates are $20 each and include crawfish, sausage, corn and red potatoes. The event will include live music, axe throwing, street vendors and bounce houses for children.
Crawfish boil in Salado
The Masonic Lodges of District 48 will hold a crawfish boil from 11 a.m. until sold out on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Cost is $20 per person.
Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships, local charities and community service projects.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.