As Central Texans celebrate their freedom once again this year, there is no shortage of Fourth of July festivities — which include events on Thursday through Sunday, so make sure you mark the right date for each event.
Events this weekend will include parades, live music and fireworks shows in Temple, Belton and Fort Hood.
Belton Fourth of July celebration
The city of Belton will open its Fourth of July festivities on Saturday with a patriotic program at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
The annual Fourth of July parade, which draws thousands of people each year, will take place 10 a.m. Saturday in the city’s downtown area. The parade includes a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial. The parade is free and open to the public, with dozens of floats from businesses and organizations around the county taking part.
The annual Festival on Nolan Creek will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. This year’s festival also will include a hotdog eating contest at noon.
On Sunday, the 50th annual God and Country concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
The Fourth of July celebration will continue with a backyard party at 7 p.m. Sunday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. The event will feature a free concert by Sprung followed by a fireworks show. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Temple fun fest and fireworks
The 23rd annual H-E-B Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show will take place Sunday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in Temple. The park will open at 4 p.m., live music by the Cap City Band will begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
The event, which is sponsored by the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, will include food vendors. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
The event is free and open to the public. For information visit www.templeparks.com.
Temple Historic District parade
The Temple Historic District will also resume its annual activities with a community parade, now in its 32nd year, which is open to the public to watch or participate in.
Organizer Felicia Phipps said the parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of North Ninth Street and West French Avenue. The parade will go down Ninth Street until it meets the intersection with West Nugent Avenue.
PRCA rodeo
A PRCA rodeo will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
A military appreciation night will be held Thursday, a Hometown Heroes night will be held Friday and family night, which features free admission for children age 12 and younger, is set for Saturday. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. each evening.
Tickets are $20 for adults for reserved seats, and $17 for children, military and seniors. General admission tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for children, and $15 for military and seniors.
For information visit bellcountyexpo.com.
First Friday
Multiple businesses in downtown Temple will take part in First Friday, which features live music, food, outdoor art and shopping opportunities.
Special activities taking place for First Friday will include a block party hosted by Fire Base Brewing Company and the grand opening of Mexiko Café.
The block party at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., will include food trucks and live music from Cade Baccus & The Sawdust Stompers 6-9 p.m.
The grand opening of Mexiko Café will take place at 4 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting, local vendors, live music, a hot noodle competition and a demonstration from Central Texas Tae Kwon Do.
Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a free family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This month’s theme is “Independence Family Day” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about some of the influential people that helped inspire the American Revolution and enjoy some fun patriotic crafts for the whole family. The Pine Mesa and Clover Glade sleeper cars are open on Family Day.
Also on Saturday, the NAACP and the Railroad and Heritage Museum Board are partnering to sell snow cones and popcorn out at the red caboose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fort Hood celebration
Fort Hood will hold its Independence Day celebration 4-10 p.m. on Friday this year.
Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO will host Independence Day festivities on July 2 including a concert and fireworks celebration. There will not be fireworks on July 4; all Fort Hood Independence Day activities, including fireworks, are scheduled for Friday.
Entertainment sponsored by the USO include LOCASH, DJ J. Dayz, Taylor Williamson and Miss America Camille Schrier.
The festivities will take place at Hood Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
A shuttle bus service will run 3-11 p.m. Individuals must be 18 or older to ride without an adult. All others must be accompanied by an adult. Buses depart every 15 minutes from: Phantom Warrior Lanes Parking Lot, Building 49010 on Clear Creek Road; Commissary, Building 50001 on Clear Creek Road; and Community Events and Bingo Center, Building 50012 on Clear Creek Road.
Fort Hood’s celebration is open to the public, but those wanting to attend must obtain an access pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
For a list of permitted and prohibited items at Hood Stadium, go to https://bit.ly/FHJuly4.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St., will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday.
Roderick McDaniel will be the host and joining him will be Trumaine Bradley, Zach Busby and Jason Ball. The headliners will be the duo Andre Ricks and Irma Ruiz.
Tickets are $12-20 each.
Scooter scavenger hunt
Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a scooter scavenger hunt event 2 p.m. Sunday.
Players will be given a list and must find all of the objects possible within an hour and a half. Two-player teams (one person per scooter) must have a camera phone and take pictures for proof of their finds. Participants must be age 18 and older.
For information visit tourtemple.com.
Motorcycle parade
The Horny Toad HOG Chapter will hold a motorcycle parade for the Veterans Home in Temple at 9 a.m. Friday.
Motorcyclists are invited to meet at 9 a.m. at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. The group will then depart for the Veteran’s Home at 9:30 a.m. Motorcycles will be decorated on site and the parade will start at about 10:30 a.m.
Circus Chickendog
Circus Chickendog will make a stop in Temple at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Temple Public Library as part of the library’s summer reading program. The event will feature dog tricks, juggling and more.
The performance will be offered live on Facebook (@templepubliclibrary) and also in person. Those who wish to attend in person must receive a ticket from the library. Free tickets will be available at the Children’s Reference Desk one week prior to each program. Space will be limited to support social distancing.
Lecture series
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will continue its summer lecture series 2 p.m. Sunday.
This week’s featured speaker will be the Rev. William (Bill) Miller, a writer, public speaker and teacher. His topic will be “The Last Howlelujah: Tails from the Trail.”
The event is free and open the public.
‘Salado Legends’ tickets now available
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will bring history to life this summer with its annual performances of “Salado Legends” Fridays and Saturdays, July 23 through Aug. 7.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Written by Salado author Jackie Mills and directed by Thom Wilson, the outdoor musical offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 p.m. each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Lions Follies tickets now available
Tickets are now available for the Temple Founder Lions Club’s 81st annual Lions Follies on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The event, which features skits, jokes and musical numbers, will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 each for the evening performances and $10 for the afternoon matinee. Doors will open one hour before each show. The event also will include a prize drawing and donations of old glasses and hearing aids will be collected. Proceeds will help fund Lions Club service projects.
Live music
The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com/Event/ 14251-The_Oak_Ridge_Boys.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Storm’s I will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Randall King and Kylie Frey will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The Backroads band will perform at a dance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Eric Turner will perform 7 p.m. Friday and the Hot Pickin 57s will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Mooreville barbecue
The annual Independence Day barbecue at Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643 in Chilton, will take place 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.
Plates will be available for $15 each. This will be a drive-through only event.
Fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16. Patrons may dine in or carry out their meals. Children age 10 and younger may dine free of charge. Plates cost $10 each and include fried fish, sides and tea. Proceeds from this event will help support the council’s public service projects.
Pitching for Frieden cornhole tournament
Pitching for Frieden, a cornhole tournament benefiting Brandi Frieden, who is recovering from a brain aneurysm, will take place 2 p.m. Saturday at Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado. The event also will include a drawing for prizes, silent auction, food and live music. For sign up information call 254-308-2016 or email info@axiswinderytx.com.
CASA golf tournament
The Court Appointed Special Advocates program announced that it will hold a golf tournament to raise funds on Monday, Aug. 2, at Sammons Golf Course in Temple.
The four-person scramble costs $75 per player or $300 per team. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and last place. Other prizes will include awards for closest to the pin and longest drive.
Sponsors and donations also are needed. Sponsor levels start at $150 and include signage at the course plus dinner tickets for the awards dinner. For information visit www.casabellcoryell.org.
Proceeds from the event will benefit CASA programs.
