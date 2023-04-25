The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Clock," a film premiering April 28 on Hulu, left, "Peter Pan & Wendy," a film premiering April 28 on Disney+ and "Fatal Attraction, a series premiering April 30.

 (Hulu/Disney+/Paramount+ via AP)

The following is  a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.