Area events this weekend include a home and garden show at the Bell County Expo Center, a belly dancing show in Salado, live music and more.
Home and garden show
The Temple Area Builders Association’s annual home and garden show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show offers 100,000 square feet of exhibits and vendors with the latest in products and services for everything from homebuilders, contractors, remodelers, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, landscape design, kitchenware and more.
Show hours are 6-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $5 each and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
As part of the show, the Bell County Master Gardener group will host several information sessions on Saturday. Jerry Lewis will discuss spring vegetable gardening at 11 a.m.; at noon, Pam Dragoo will give a presentation on “Bokashi composting”; Glenn Melton and Teri Marceau will present “Composting 101” at 1 p.m.; Wayne Schirner will speak on composting and temperature matters at 2 p.m.; and at 3 p.m., Charles Newsom will speak on the topic of fire ants.
SPJST will hold a car show in conjunction with the home and garden show. The car show will take place inside the exposition building. The show is open to vehicles from all makes, models and years. For information or to register as a participant visit spjst.org/car-show or call 254-534-0807.
Wildlife photography exhibit
The Bell County Museum has a new exhibit available to the public. “Wild Focus: Twenty-five Years of Texas Parks & Wildlife Photography,” is on display through June and features 35 images from local photography legend Earl Nottingham.
“Earl Nottingham has served the people of Bell County and the state of Texas for decades. His photography opens our eyes to the natural wonders, historic places, and people that make our state unique and wonderful,” Bell County Museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton said. “We are honored to be among the organizations to exhibit Mr. Nottingham’s work and hope everyone has a chance to visit.”
Nottingham grew up in Temple and served as chief photographer for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for 25 years. His photographs of Texas landscapes, nature, wildlife and people tell the story of the state and its untamed natural habitats. “Wild Focus” was recently published by Texas A&M University Press as a compilation of Nottingham’s work as Texas’s preeminent nature photographer.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Museum entry and access to the exhibit are free and open to the public. For information call 254-933-5243.
Gospel drama ‘Prodigal’ at UMHB
UMHB’s Association of Black Students will host a gospel play by KZAmore Enterprises, a faith-based company, titled “Prodigal.” There will be two performances, one on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., and then again on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Baugh Performance Hall in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Belly dancing show
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a belly dancing show 6 p.m. Friday.
The event will feature five dancers from Texas, including Salado’s own Bridget Genevieve.
In addition to Genevieve, other performers will include Jeanette, Bahia, Saqra and Rania. Each performer has their own style and will bring something special to the show. Jeanette melds American stylings with Egyptian. Bahia is a leader of the Texas belly dance community with more than 20 years experience in the industry. Saqra is an award-winning performer and instructor. Rania is a full-blooded Egyptian born and raised in the U.S. and uses belly dancing to reconnect with her culture. Genevieve, who started dancing at 12, has moves that can be described as modern Egyptian with a fun and flirty flair.
Comedy showcase
Corkys Wine and Beer, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15-$25 and the featured performers include Mike Hudak, Charlie Mac, Aaron Seroussi and headliner Roderick McDaniel.
Live music
Trevor Helt will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Beth Lee & The Breakups will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Anna Larson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Jared Johnson will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Texas Double Shot will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 FM 93 in Temple.
Wade Ralston will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The Brazos Brothers will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St. in Bruceville-Eddy.
Kyle Mathis will perform an acoustic set 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Academy band booster baked potato dinner
The Academy ISD band boosters will hold a baked potato dinner 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Academy Middle School, 501 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy. The meal costs $10.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Patrons may drive through or dine in.
Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444, along with KJT Society No. 114, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Buckholts VFD dinner
The Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department will hold a washpot stew dinner cooked by the Junek family from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday at the fire station, 201 Sixth St. in Buckholts.
Plates cost $12 each and include stew, cornbread, dessert and a drink. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
Proceeds from the meal will help support the fire department.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
For information or to register visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
Mid-winter used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will host a mid-winter used book sale Wednesday, March 2, through Friday, March 5, at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 3-4; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Items for sale include books, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more, with most items costs $1-$2 each. For information contact the library at 254-298-5556.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews. com. All items are due by noon Monday.