Area events this weekend include the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center, First Friday in downtown Temple, live music and more.
Central Texas State Fair
Whether you are interested in a sweet treat from food vendors or want to see some “Twisted Metal” mayhem, there is something for everyone at the Central Texas State Fair, which will return to the Bell County Expo Center this weekend.
This year’s musical acts include the Eli Yong Band on Thursday, followed by Kevin Fowler on Friday, Flatland Cavalry on Saturday and Charley Crockett on Sunday.
In addition to the concerts, each day of the fair will have its own events and performances.
Thursday night will see $1 carnival rides and a comedy and juggling performance by Bruce Manners, among other events.
One of the main events on Friday will be the Twisted Metal Mayhem Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Officials said the event was the largest indoor demolition derby in Central Texas with drivers from across the state in addition to Kansas and Oklahoma.
A new event to the fair, which will be held Friday through Sunday, is a performance by the United Freestyle Stunt Team. The group, which has appeared on America’s Got Talent, performs various tricks and stunts on their bicycles.
On Saturday, events will include the Mutton Bustin’ championships, livestock shows and the Professional Bull Riding Challenger Series.
Other activities that will take place between Friday and Sunday include shows by the comedy hypnotist Erick Kand and an agility dog trials course.
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For tickets and the full schedule, visit www.centraltexasstatefair.com.
Used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library are hosting the annual Labor Day Used Book Sale this weekend.
The sale, which takes place in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library at 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The sale includes books, CDs, and DVDs for .50 cents to $2. Discounts will be offered to teachers on Thursday and Friday and patrons may fill a grocery bag for $5 on Saturday.
The event is open to the public.
First Friday
First Friday, which features live music, shopping opportunities, and more, will take place this Friday in downtown Temple. This month’s theme is “Labor Day Weekend.”
As part of First Friday festivities, Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a block party 4-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from The Bootleg Grifters, axe throwing from Rowdy Axe Company, and food from Lulamae’s Cajun Cuisine and Rollin N’ The Dough Rolled Ice Cream and Edible Cookie Dough.
Artist to Artist showcase will stage an art show and vendor market from 5 to 9 p.m. at 5 S. Main St. for First Friday. The event will feature vendors, artisans and more.
Art train unveiling
Artist Eduardo Martinez will unveil the new art train he designed and painted at 5 p.m. Friday at FoxDog Cafe and Beer Garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The Temple Art Train Project features miniature replicas of old steam engines painted by local artists. The project is funded by a grant from the Texas Downtown Association. This is the seventh art train within the downtown area, with artists slated to do more.
Family Day at the railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, will hold a free Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
This month’s theme is outer space and participants will have the opportunity to learn about the planets and the mysteries of the stars.
Bold Republic Brewing Company grand opening event
Bold Republic Brewing Company will hold a grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Saturday to celebrate it’s new location at 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
The event will include axe throwing with Black Axe Company, special tapping of a new beverage, and live music throughout the day with performances from Jose Pasco and Martian Folk, and bingo from Texas Red Entertainment.
Belton’s Frosti Cones will have cold treats available and the newly installed playground will be open for children. There also will be a market with vendors selling locally made goods.
Comedy show at Corkys
A comedy showcase will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday at Corkys Beer and Wine, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
The show will feature performances from Francisco Flores and Aaron Suarez with headliner Roger Ramirez and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Special event at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church
The Texas Country Boys will hold a free concert on Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The event, which will be held outdoors, also will include food trucks. Food will be available from the food trucks starting at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.
Donations will be accepted to help fund the musical group’s upcoming trip to Poland and the Ukraine this fall.
Free comedy show
A free comedy show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Treno Taproom & Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in Temple.
The show will feature performances from Adam Wolf, Liz Splatt, Mallorie Raquel, Chris Ward, Deezil Greezil, and Chris Dickson will host. This will be a PG-13 show.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Traditions band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Cost is $5 per person and participants are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share during the break.
Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Tough on Fridays will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Fred Fuller will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Megan Brucker will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Chris Max will perform 6 p.m. on Friday, Jennifer Pisarick will perform 6 p.m. on Saturday and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Car show
A car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Don Ringler Chevrolet, 7777 S. Interstate 35 in Temple.
The event will feature Corvettes, sports cars, hot rods, antiques, muscle cars and more. There also will be music and food available.
Proceeds from the event, which is hosted by the Heart of Texas and Mid Texas Corvette Clubs, will help raise funds for local scholarships and volunteer service projects.
For information contact Penny at 254-913-9179.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the old schoolhouse located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donation of sale items are requested. Items sought include household wares, home décor, toys, puzzles, lamps, paperback books, CDs and bicycles. The group will not accept clothing, large furniture, mattresses nor major appliances. Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
