Superheroes will descend on Bell County this weekend as the annual comic con returns to the Bell County Expo Center. Other events coming up this weekend include First Friday in downtown Temple, “Guys and Dolls” at the Temple Civic Theatre, live music and more.
A Slice of Harmony
The Chisholm Trail Chorus will hold “A Slice of Harmony,” a special guest night event, at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event is open to women who are interested in four-part, a cappella music. For information visit www.chisholmtrailchorus.org.
First Friday
First Friday, an event featuring live music, shopping and more, will take place Friday evening in downtown Temple.
As part of First Friday festivities, the Temple Chamber of Commerce will host “Summer Sizzle,” an event featuring food trucks, an outdoor market and live music in the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way in Temple. The food trucks and market will open at 6 p.m. and the band Three4One will perform at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Artist 2 Artist showcase will hold an art exhibit and vendor sale for First Friday at 5 S. Main St. Also, artist Noel Johnson will stage an art sale on the sidewalk next door to O’Briens Irish Pub in downtown Temple.
Art exhibit opening
An opening reception for a new art exhibit will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The new exhibit will feature ceramics and paintings by Aaron White, photography by Linda Nickell, and paintings by the Outdoor Painters Society and Mat Tindell.
Bell County Comic Con
The annual Bell County Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Expo center, 301 W. Loop 121, in Belton.
The event, which celebrates the world of video games, comic books and science fiction, will feature celebrity guests, artists, vendors, costume contests and more.
This year’s celebrity guests will include Ray Park (“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”) and Tom Arnold (“True Lies,” “Rosanne”), Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds”), Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) and more.
For tickets and information, visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
Family day at the railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host “Dig It Family Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
During the event, which is free and open to the public, participants will have the opportunity to learn how archaeologists and paleontologists are able to reveal secrets from the past by digging in the earth.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free summer lecture series 2 p.m. on Sundays.
This Sunday’s guest speaker will be Dr. Ray Eary and his topic will be dream interpretation.
Free outdoor film screening in Belton
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free outdoor screening of the film “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum, on Saturday at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St.
The event will start at 7 p.m. with family friendly activities and the film will begin at about 8:15 p.m.
Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Back-to-school event
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church will hold “Back to School with God,” an event for families with children going back to school, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The event will include a backpack giveaway, free haircuts, eye exams, a petting zoo, free food and more.
The event is open to the public.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
The cast and crew of Milam Community Theater will present performances of “The Wizard of Oz” at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the C.H. Yoe High School Performing Arts Center, 1000 N. Fannin Ave. in Cameron.
The stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale and the iconic musical score from the MGM film features Dorothy Gale as she travels over the rainbow into the magical Land of Oz, along the way meeting friends and foes alike. The performances are directed by Jigar Bhakta of Cameron. Takenya Battle of Temple is the music director and choreography by Clarice Kocian of Rockdale.
Tickets are available online at mct.ticketleap.com or at the door. Ticket sales are expected to be high, it is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth.
‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will hold the final performance of its annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com and cost $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets for a meal served before the show at 7:15 p.m. are available for an additional $13.
Written by Salado resident playwright Jackie Mills, the musical blends accounts of Salado’s history and fictional storytelling to depict life in Texas in the 1850s.
The amphitheater is located at 409 Table Rock Road in Salado.
‘Guys and Dolls’
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Guys and Dolls” this weekend. Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. The plot follows Nathan Detroit, a gambler, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. “Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at templecivictheatre.com.
Meet the author event
Central Texas author Amber Gabriel has written a new children’s book, “I & the Magic Pen,” and will hold a meet-and-greet and book signing session 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Precious Memories, 17 N. Second St.
The book addresses bullying, responsibility, and second chances.
Salado Art Fair
The 56th annual Salado Art Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Admission is free.
The fair will feature artists selling ceramics, illustrations and drawings, paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more.
The event also will feature food trucks and live music.
For information visit Salado.com or call the Salado Chamber of Commerce at 254-947-5040.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Those who attend are welcome to bring a dish to share.
The Las Voces Chorus will present its feature, the “Fauré Requiem,” along with short works by film composer Christopher Tin, Jeanette Gallant, and the famed composer of spirituals, Moses Hogan, at 7 p.m. on Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. Tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance and may be purchased lasvocesdebut.eventbrite.com.
Wes Perryman will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Taylor Graves will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Erica Michelle will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Richard Castillon y La Diffenzia with DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Holy Trinity disc golf tournament
The Fine Arts Department at Holy Trinity Catholic High School will host a disc golf tournament from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in Temple.
The general entry fee is $35 and student entry fee is $25. Players will receive a swag bag which includes two discs, mini disc and many items from sponsors.
The funds raised from this event will help students attend tournaments during the upcoming school year. Last year, students earned more than 200 awards in interscholastic competition and several team awards.
Players may register online at tinyurl.com/HTDiscGolf.
For information, contact Renee Morales at rmorales@holytrinitychs.org or 254-771-0787.
Knights of Columbus meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a Mexican fiesta-themed meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Plates cost $12 each and will include beef and chicken fajitas, rice and beans, tea, and chips and salsa. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go. Proceeds from the meal will benefit two seminarians that Council No. 7197 sponsors. The event is open to the public.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.