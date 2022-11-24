Upcoming events in Central Texas this week include multiple Thanksgiving feasts, the annual Turkey Trot 5K, live music and more.
Thanksgiving meals
Feed My Sheep is one of the several organizations who will host a meal this week, as it provides free food to residents and those in need.
The organization, located at 116 W. Ave. G in Temple, will host its Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Jeff Stegal, executive director of the organization, said the event will be open to everyone and will include traditional holiday meals.
Another free meal on Thanksgiving will be hosted by Salado United Methodist Church.
The meal, aimed at those traveling during the holiday, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the north and south Salado rest stops. Traditionally, the event has fed truckers and families traveling along Interstate 35.
Two local businesses in the community also plan to offer food this week, with both organizing potlucks.
On Thanksgiving, Barrow Brewery in Salado, 108 Royal St., will host both a potluck and a free Christmas movie screening. The meal will begin at 1 p.m. and will be served until 4 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a side dish, with the brewery providing the turkey. Attendees can also bring two canned goods and receive their first pint of beer for free. Those who wish to sign up for the potluck can do so at https://bit.ly/3ElgLyP.
Following the potluck, at sunset or about 6 p.m., the brewery will host a free outdoor screening of the Christmas movie Die Hard 2. The movie will be shown outside, with organizers recommending that people bring lawn chairs and blankets.
In Temple, FoxDog café and beer garden plans to host its “A Very FoxDog Post Thanksgiving Feast” at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at 209 N. Seventh St. Similar to the other potluck, organizers said the business plans to provide turkey for the event and asks attendees to bring their own side dishes. The event will also have live music performed by Arabella. Those interested in signing up to bring food can do so at https://bit.ly/3hX5A89.
Another free holiday meal will take place early next month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Turkey Trot
Aside from holiday meals, Thanksgiving will also see the 12th annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K in West Temple.
The annual race will be hosted by the city, with a few changes made this year compared to past events.
Officials said this year the event will start and end on the soccer side of the Crossroads Park Complex, addressed as 6600 Research Loop. Parking will also be in the nearby parking lot.
The course for this year’s race will be slightly different from previous events and will utilize Pepper Creek Trail and surrounding internal roads.
Race day registration can be done online starting at 5 a.m. and in person from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
City officials have warned those planning to attend that parts of Research Loop will be closed for the race at 7:50 a.m. Parking will be diverted to the nearby baseball and softball complex.
More information can be found on the city’s website https://bit.ly/3UUGF3x.
Comedy shows
Total Elegance Creations will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. Friday at 15 S. Main St. in Temple. The show will feature performances from Featuring Deshon King, Deezil Greezil and Jeremiah Red. Tickets are $25 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Comics include Jimmy Smoltich, Nacaya Marreiro and headliners Sam Lopez and Ellis Aych. Tickets start at $10 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will host a free screening of the film “Rear Window” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1954 film is directed by Alfred Hitchcock and stars James Stewart and Grace Kelly. The film is rated PG and follows a recuperating news photographer (Stewart) who believes he has witnessed a murder. Confined to a wheelchair after an accident, he spends his time watching the occupants of neighboring apartments through a telephoto lens and binoculars and becomes convinced that a murder has taken place.
The screening is open to the public.
Live music
The Midnight Tradesmen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Ram Herrera and The Outlaw Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Scott Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Tumbleweed Hill will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Jack Comeaux will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
CASA benefit
CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties will hold a “Kris Kringle” fundraiser and wine tasting event at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado. Tickets, which are available on eventbrite.com, cost $15 each and include wine tasting and snacks. A prize drawing will be held. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each, three for $10 or eight tickets for $20. CASA serves children who have experienced abuse and neglect by providing a trained volunteer to be the voice for the child’s right to safety in placement, permanence in family life, and a loving home. For information visit casabellcoryell.org.
Morgan’s Point Resort chili dinner
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the fire station at 6 Lake Forest Drive in Morgan’s Point Resort. Plates cost $12 each and proceeds from the meal will benefit the Santa Pal program.
Tri County Toy Run
The annual Tri County Toy Run, which helps provide Christmas gifts for needy children in Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties, will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will feature music by Sandee June. The escorted ride departs at 1 p.m. with a final destination of Lampasas High School. Admission is $20 or a new toy donation. For information visit centextctr.org.