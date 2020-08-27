Singer-songwriter Emily Gimble will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center as part of the CAC’s annual Texas Music Series.
Gimble, who just released her first album “Certain Kinda,” has deep roots in music. Her father is Dick Gimble, a guitarist and upright bass player, and her grandfather is Johnny Gimble, a renowned fiddle player. She has been playing on stage she was 7 years old.
“The time I got to spend traveling around the country playing music with my Dad and Grandpa are the most cherished musical memories of my life,” Gimble says on her website. “It was then that I really started learning how to communicate through music, speaking with my dad and grandpa through solos and spaces on stage.”
Tickets for the show are $30 for CAC members and $35 for non-members.
Those who plan on attending are advised that there will be some COVID-19 protocols in place. Seating will be designated on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 6:30 p.m. Because of social distancing requirements, the auditorium is at 50 percent capacity. Preference will be given to patrons who hold season tickets but no one is guaranteed a reserved seat in advance. Masks also are required inside the facility.
Art reception
In addition to live music, the CAC also will hold an opening reception for new artwork at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Reflections of Salado Art” will be on display in the Howard Gallery. This exhibit features work from Salado artists and includes contemporary abstracts, sculptures and glasswork.
“Lotus Love Songs & Oasis,” featuring the work of artist Kil Cha Gullickson, will be on display in the Saulsbury Gallery.
“All Souls Spectacular,” a Day of the Dead exhibit featuring the work of local artists, will be on display in the McCreary Gallery.
The Carabasi Gallery will feature “Polynesian Impressions: The Moai, Maori and More.” This collection, which is sponsored in part by the Contemporaries and curated by Cynthia Castillo, will showcase Polynesia’s heritage, art and culture.
R&R Eatery will be on site for those looking for something to eat. The food truck’s menu will include some Polynesian dishes.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For information or to purchase tickets visit www.cacarts.org.