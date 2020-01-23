Love — and a strong mix of other emotions — are in the air at Temple High School.
The THS Theatre Department will present “Love/Sick” this weekend, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium. Advance tickets can be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com. If available, tickets will also be sold at the door.
“Love/Sick” is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Every scene is about love, and especially love’s power to make you sick — not only heartsick, but sometimes physically ill.
Director Natasha Tolleson said “Love/Sick” fit the needs of the theatre troupe for this point in the school year. She said they needed something easy to rehearse since UIL-One Act Play will be their next undertaking.
“This was nine different vignettes, so it would be easy for the kids to rehearse,” she said.
Each short play shares a short love story between two people — some for better, others for worse.
“It’s sort of funny to do it right before Valentine’s Day,” Tolleson added.
Junior Austin Madsen is playing the role of “Man” in the first short play, “Obsessive Impulsive.”
“In the first scene, two people meet for the very first time, and they both have this rare disease and they bond over the disease they have and believe they’re in love because they share one common thing,” he said.
For this production, the audience will be seated onstage with the actors while each scene plays out around them. Madsen said he thinks audiences will enjoy being up close, and how personal the play is. He said everyone will be able to find something to relate to because there are so many different scenarios.
Junior Mimansha Shrestha plays Louise in the second scene called “The Singing Telegram.”
A man dressed in an alligator costume arrives at Louise’s door with a musical message from her boyfriend. Louise thinks she’s getting proposed to, but things quickly start to go downhill.
Shrestha said she thinks the audience will enjoy being so close to the actors while they perform.
“I think you can really feel the emotions that the actors are feeling in their scene,” she said.
Junior Sereniti Patterson plays Maddie in “Chicken,” the sixth short play.
“Basically it’s about a man who decides he wants a divorce from his wife because things don’t feel the way that they used to feel,” she said. “And just when it seems like they’re working things out, she surprises him at the end with something, and it really starts to feel like things will actually never be the same again.”
Junior Michael Rodriguez plays Kevin in the seventh scene, “Forgot.”
Kevin bakes a cake for his wife’s birthday, but she’s distracted by the number of candles and the realization that her target date to have a baby has arrived, but a child hasn’t.
Rodriquez said each scene is presented on a different area of the stage, and by the end of the play each portion of the set has been used to bring the story full-circle.