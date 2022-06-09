Upcoming events this weekend include Burgers with a Badge hosted by Temple Police, a family fishing event in Temple, the start of a lecture series, a fighting match at the Bell County Expo Center, live music and more.
Singing Zoologist
Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist, will perform 10:30 a.m. today in the third floor meeting room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Miller will entertain children with live animals while teaching them about science and nature. The event is free and open to the public.
Hot Summer Sounds
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan and the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department are hosting Hot Summer Sounds, an annual free concert series at multiple Temple parks that features a variety of genres. All shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and pack a picnic basket.
Deja Vibes will perform this Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The concert will move to West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., on June 17 with a performance by the Tex Mex Cowboy.
Jean Pierre & The Zydeco Angels will perform June 24 at West Temple Park.
On July 8, The Brazos Brothers will perform at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
The Selfless Lovers will perform July 15 at Lions Park.
One July 22, the concert will move to the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple, and the featured band will be the Hair Metal Giants.
The American Merit Band will close out the concert series with a performance July 29 at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Burgers with the Badge
The Temple Police Department will host Burgers with the Badge, a social networking event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet local law enforcement officers while enjoying a hamburger lunch.
The event is free and open to the public.
Free film screening
The Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center will host a free screening of the Film “Accidental Army: The Amazing True Story of the Czechoslovak Legion” at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The film takes place in the chaos of World War I when tens of thousands of Czech and Slovak POWs switched sides to become an army fighting for the Allies as the Czechoslovak Legion. Suddenly caught up in the Russian Revolution, they had to fight their way across Siberia.
The screening is open to the public.
Unplugged game night
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host an “unplugged” game event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Participants will have the opportunity to play board games, including Settlers of Catan, Magic the Gathering, Scrabble and more.
The event is free and open to all ages.
BLORA movie night
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area will host a movie night featuring the film “Sing 2” on Saturday.
The site will open at 8 p.m. and the film will start at 9 p.m. Patrons are advised to bring their own lawn chair, blanket and snacks. Cost for entry is $10 per vehicle.
BLORA is located at 7999 Sparta Road in Belton. For information visit tinyurl.com/5absw5rj.
Princess Day
Granny’s Shaved Ice, 208 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will hold a “Princess Day” 3-8 p.m. Friday.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet famous princesses such as Elsa, Ana, Cinderella, Ariel and Belle. Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite princess outfit.
Family fishing extravaganza
The city of Temple will host a “family fishing extravaganza” from 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event is designed to teach families angler education, how to spool a spinning reel, how to cast, and how to hook a big fish. The pond will be stocked with fish for the event.
Poles and bait will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to participants. Light refreshments also will be served while supplies last.
Church in the park
A church fellowship event hosted by the New Image Outreach ministry will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The event will feature free food, bicycle giveaways and more. Featured performers and special guests will include Lucky Luciano and the Young Disciples, Rob and Chris B, Chaz, Brother Low, Chaz, Mary Hollins, and Poblo.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
The event is open to the public.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a summer lecture series at 2 p.m. each Sunday, June 12-Aug. 14. The lectures feature scientists, historians, authors and researchers.
The guest speaker for June 12 will be Zach Zezulka and the topic will be native Texas plants.
The event is free and open to the public. For information visit barrowbrewing.com/ events.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling jewelry, home décor, gourmet foods and more.
Admission is $6 per person and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Legacy Fighting Alliance match
Legacy Fighting Alliance will host a bantamweight bout Friday evening in the Garth arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The main event will feature a bantamweight showdown between top Tajik prospect Muin “Tajik” Gafurov and top Brazilian prospect Herbeth “Indio” Sousa.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at bellcountyexpo.com.
Live music
Reckless Kelly will perform as part of the Texas Music Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For information and tickets, visit cacarts.org.
Jamie’s Guns will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co. 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A Juneteenth “Soul Celebration” concert featuring Jaye Haymer, Rhomey, Avail Hollywood, Karen Wolfe and hosted by DJ Scott Banks will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Jonna Mae will perform 6 p.m. Friday at the Troy Lumberyard, 28 E. Main St. in Troy.
Kolby Cooper and Palmer Anthony will perform 6 p.m. today at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are available online at outhousetickets.com.
Adam & The Crow Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Scratch 3 will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Wayworn Traveler will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Jay Perez will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and The Debonairs will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler, Joe Morris, Bill Havlik, David Fraga, and Russell Kaltbrenner will perform polka and country music 8 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs bar at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple. A food truck also will be on site on Saturday. On Sunday, Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. at Tom Sefcik Hall.
Fundraisers
LULAC scholarship luncheon
A scholarship Luncheon hosted by LULAC Councils 4971, 22196, 22305, Our Lady of Guadalupe church, and Temple College is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Center, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
The meal, which costs $12, will feature barbecue with all the trimmings. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
The purpose of the luncheon is to honor area graduates, to present scholarships and the parish partner program. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased online tinyurl.com/LulacLegacy, at the church office, or from any LULAC member. A prize drawing and silent auction will take place at the luncheon.
The luncheon program special presentation will be given by each of the scholarship awardees of a local Hispanic leader who has contributed to our community. Juan Loa, the LULAC State Young Adult President, will present the State “Council of the Year” award to the Temple College LULAC Council 22305 members.
The guest speaker is Gloria Vasquez. Vasquez is a professor at the University of Texas-San Antonio, where she teaches undergraduate courses in the Mexican-American studies program. She is co-director of the MAS Teachers’ Academy, of which she has served as coordinator and faculty.
All proceeds from the event will help support scholarships and the parish partner program. The event is open to the public.
ECHO charity barbecue and auction
A barbecue and auction supporting the purchase of land for the Ebenezer Children Hope Orphanage in Kampala, Uganda, will take place Saturday at VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Chopped brisket sandwiches will be available to-go starting at 11 a.m. Patrons may dine in starting at noon and an auction will start at 1 p.m.
Davilla Community Center farmers market and garage sale
A garage sale and farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 FM 487 in Davilla. Vendors may set up a booth outside for $10 or indoors for $15. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will help fund the maintenance and upkeep of the community center.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7196 of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried catfish, fries, hushpuppies, beans and coleslaw. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go. Children younger than 4 and military and first responders (in uniform) may dine for free.
Proceeds from the fish fry will help support Knights of Columbus community service projects.
Ocker Brethren Church Father’s Day fundraiser
Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple (Zabcikville), will hold a Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, June 19.
Barbecue plates are $12 each and will include ribs, sausage and all the trimmings. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
A drawing for a custom quilt by the Christian Sisters of Ocker also will take place. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministries of Ocker Brethren Church.
Needlework stash sale
The Wildflowers Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild will hold a needlework stash sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity High School, 6608 West Adams Ave. in Temple
Items for sale will include needlepoint projects, crafts, beading, cross stitch kits, needlework books and patterns, ribbons, containers and organizers.
Proceeds from the event will help support local nonprofit groups, including the Ronald McDonald House.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 and sponsorship opportunities are currently available.
For more details contact Glen Bowen at 281-703-8035.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be emailed to living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.