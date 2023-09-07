 Skip to main content
Weekend roundup: Upcoming events include ‘Soggy Doggy Day’ in Belton, ‘Dunkin’ Doggies’ in Temple live music and more

Soggy Doggy Day

Ranger, a golden doodle, plays with his owner Arianna Ureste during a previous “Soggy Doggy Day” event at the Harris Community Splash Pad in Belton.

Puppies will pounce and play at area pools and splash pads this weekend as Temple and Belton both hold special end-of-summer aquatic events for man’s best friend. Other events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include a community cleanup project in Temple and the annual food, wine and brew festival in Harker Heights.