Weekend roundup: Upcoming events include ‘Soggy Doggy Day’ in Belton, ‘Dunkin’ Doggies’ in Temple live music and more

Puppies will pounce and play at area pools and splash pads this weekend as Temple and Belton both hold special end-of-summer aquatic events for man’s best friend. Other events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include a community cleanup project in Temple and the annual food, wine and brew festival in Harker Heights.
Soggy Doggy and Dunkin’ Doggies
On Saturday, the city of Belton will hold “Soggy Doggy Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harris Community Splash Pad, 310 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Dogs will be welcome to play in the splash pad and there also will be paw art activities and more. The splash pad will be fenced off for safety. Each handler is allowed up to two dogs. The event is free and open to the public.
Also on Saturday, the city of Temple will hold “Dunkin’ Doggies” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lions Junction Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple. Dogs will be able to enjoy the water park amenities with dog lifeguards on duty. The event also will feature a market with several vendors. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date vaccination records. Each dog must be accompanied by a human companion age 18 or older.
Love the Loop
The city of Temple will hold “Love the Loop,” a community clean-up event, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will meet at 2550 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The project will allow residents the opportunity to help clean the loop from 57th Street to 31st Street. Activities will include trash pickup and other revitalization efforts. For information on this event and other volunteer opportunities visit https://templetx.gov/volunteer.
Museum Day at the Temple library
The Temple Public Library will highlight local museums during a “Free Museum Day” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 100 W. Adams Ave.
The event will feature information and activities on the first and second floors of the library. There also will be family-friendly activities and prizes.
“The event provides a great opportunity for the public to visit and explore the different museums and exhibits in the area that they may not have had a chance to visit before. It’s a great way to discover the history and culture of Central Texas and learn more about the area,” library officials said in a news release.
Museums that will be showcased include the Dr. Pepper Museum, the Mayborn Museum Complex, Salado Museum and College Park, Tahiti’s Felix’s Master Tattoo Museum and the Temple Children’s Museum.
Musical bingo
The city of Temple parks and recreation department will hold a free musical bingo event at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
Participants will sample sweet tunes, guess the artist and fill out their card. The first one to yell “bingo!” wins.
The event is open to the public.
Market day
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a market day event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event will feature vendors selling a variety of products, including arts and crafts, food and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Food, wine and brew festival
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual food, wine and brew festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. FM 2410.
The event will feature local wineries and breweries, food, and live music from Free Ransom, the 1st Cavalry Division Band, Southernman Band of Brothers, and Alexia.
General admission is free; parking costs $25 per car. For information, visit www.hhchamber.com.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place this weekend in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, home decor, jewelry, boutique clothing, candles and more.
Admission is $6 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
DJ Sauce will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday and DJ Ponyboy will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Express 35 Tejano Club, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Wayworn Traveler will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Ryan Paul Davis will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A Blue Grass jam will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Pearl Community Center, 6301 FM 193 in Gatesville.
Tumbleweed Hill will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Hall on 2268, 12141 FM 2268 in Holland.
Musical quintet Imani Winds will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Campus, 810 N. Main St. in Belton. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at umhb.edu/pac.
Fundraisers
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at the university of their choice.
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com.
For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
