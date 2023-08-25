Film Review-Golda

This image released by Bleecker Street shows Camille Cottin, left, and Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in a scene from. the film "Golda."

 (Bleecker Street via AP)

Golda Meir was many things — modern Israel’s first and only female head of government and a wartime prime minister. And she now she’s provided the vehicle for Helen Mirren to try to earn some more acting awards.