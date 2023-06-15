Area events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include multiple Juneteenth celebrations, a craft beer festival, the annual Holland Corn Festival, live music and more.
Central Texas Housing Consortium Juneteenth event
The Central Texas Housing Consortium will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Friendship House, 1609 E. Ave. I in Temple.
The speaker of the event will be Dr. Zoe Grant, a member of the Temple City Council and founder of the Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
The event is free and open to the public.
Bell County Museum Juneteenth presentation
The Bell County Museum will hold a special Juneteenth presentation at 6 p.m. today in the Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. auditorium at the museum, 201 N. Main St. in Temple.
The guest speaker will be Dr. George Harrison, brother of the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. Topics of his presentation will include the history of Juneteenth, a profile of pre-emancipation, African-Americans who make a difference and a tribute to Harriet Tubman.
The event is free and open to the public.
Foam party
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 254 Green Hollow Drive in Temple, will hold a foam party in honor of National Foam Party Day at 5 p.m. today.
Infoamus Foam Parties will provide the foam for people to enjoy. Also, after the sun sets, event organizers will turn on the glow-in-the-dark foam. The event is free and open to the public.
Drag show
A 1980s-themed drag show will take place at 9 p.m. today at Mo’s Rail Yard Saloon, 8 W. Ave. B in Temple.
Patrons are encouraged to don 1980s attire. The show will feature performances from Xocara Cayne, Jakarta Rimes and Kya Paris. Tickets are $15 per person and are available on eventbrite.com.
New exhibit opening
An opening reception for new art exhibits at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
New artwork on display will include Carol Fox Henrichs’ integrated digital art in the Carabassi Gallery; Lindsey Browning’s ceramics, watercolor and gouache in the Howard Gallery; and Sean Oswald’s paintings in the Saulsbury Gallery. Also, “Three Hands Round,” a fiber/art quilts display by Mary Ann Nailos, Amy C. Nelson and Sherri Lipman McCauley, will be available for viewing in the McCreary Gallery.
The reception is free and open to the public.
Troy evening farmers market
An evening farmers market takes place 6-8 p.m. Fridays at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The market features vendors selling homegrown produce, natural beef, free-range eggs, special jellies, honey and more.
Admission to the event is free and it is open to the public. For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Juneteenth festival
The 2023 Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St. in Temple.
The festival will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a performance by the Songhai Bamboo Roots Association at 10:30 a.m.
Special speakers will include Johnny Pinckback and Linda Jann Lewis. Pinchback serves on the board of directors of the Innocence Project of Texas. He is a six-year Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War and continues to push for legislation to assist innocents in prison and those exonerated. Lewis is a civil rights activist and cousin of Congressman John Lewis and Pastor Roscoe Harrison.
The event also will include Juneteenth historical presentations, children’s activities, live entertainment, vendors and food trucks.
For information, including the full schedule of events, visit www.templejuneteenth.org. The event is free and open to the public.
Proceeds from the festival will help support scholarships and city improvements.
Salado Springs Beer Festival
Breweries from across the region will descend on Salado on Saturday for the annual Salado Springs Craft Beer Festival.
“It’s a showcase of Central Texas craft breweries and we have several joining us for the first time this year,” said KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Company.
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next to Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Breweries scheduled to attend include Southern Roots, Fire Base, Bluebonnet, Bold Republic, Texas Beer Co., San Gabriel River, Tanglefoot, RedHorn, Phantom Warrior, Barking Armadillo, Nolan Creek, Brotherwell and Big Country.
The event is pet and family-friendly. General admission is free. VIP tickets cost $100 and include a food and beer pairing experience, and a forum with the brewers. VIPs also will have exclusive access to the taproom (which includes air conditioning and indoor plumbing) and receive a souvenir cup and T-shirt. Tickets are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The event also will feature live music with performances from The Numbers at noon, Back of the Line Band at 2 p.m. and The Haulers at 4 p.m.
Holland Corn Festival
The 49th annual Holland Corn Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday. The annual salute to all things corn will feature a 5K run, various games involving corn, a barbecue cookoff, live music and dancing, a carnival and the crowning of the Corn Festival Queen and Duchess.
The corny fun starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday with the Treaty Oak Revival concert and dance. An opening act — Backroads — will get the crowd revved up for a good time.
Also Friday, the carnival midway will be open for games and attractions. The carnival will be open Friday night and Saturday, and wristbands are $20 each day for unlimited rides.
The big day for this year’s Corn Fest is Saturday, and activities start bright and early with the 5K Run. Winners will be announced at 9:45 a.m., followed by the annual parade.
The 5K will be held at Holland City Park, and proceeds will go toward Holland High School scholarships. Entry is $25 through June 16
Other activities on Saturday include a flag-raising ceremony and crowning of Corn Fest royalty at 11 a.m.; a corn hold tournament at noon; a corn bobbing contest at 1 p.m.; a corn seed-spitting contest at 1:30 p.m.; and a chicken-flying contest at 4:30 p.m. For the full schedule visit hollandcornfest.org.
Movie in the Park
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free “Movie in the Park” program on Saturday at Harris Community Park, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
This month’s featured film will be “The Little Rascals.” Other “Movie in the Park” dates and films are “League of Super Pets” on July 15 and “The Greatest Showman” on Aug. 5.
Pre-movie games will start at 7 p.m. and the film will begin as soon as the sunsets. Splash pad hours also will be extended that evening until the movie starts. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Artisan market
An artisan market will take place from daylight until noon Saturday in the parking lot at PNC Bank, 313 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The market features vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, plants, eggs, fashion, décor and more.
Storywalk program
A new Storywalk program is now available along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
Each month, the program highlights a children’s book with images along the trail. This month’s featured book is “One-Dog Canoe” by Mary Casanova.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Saturday.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Admission is $5 per person and guests are encouraged to bring snacks to share.
The George Mercado Band will perform a free show as part of the Hot Summer Sounds outdoor concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Markus Miller will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and Towne Adams will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and No Chance will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday and Broken Arrow will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Conjunto Romo with DJ Desperado will perform at a Father’s Day dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
FUNDRAISERS
Father’s Day BBQ
Ocker Brethren Church will hold its annual Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser on Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. Serving begins at 11 a.m.
Plates are $15 and include ribs, sausage, sides and dessert. Patrons may dine in or get meals to go. The event also will include a silent auction and a prize drawing for gift cards.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s missions and ministries.
Divine Desserts
“Divine Desserts,” a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, will take place 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets for the event are $125 for individuals, $230 for couples, and $900 for a table of eight. Sponsorships also are available. Each ticket includes dinner, two drinks and an unlimited dessert buffet.
The keynote speaker will be former competitive swimmer Margaret Hoelzer, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and former world-record holder. The event also will include live and silent auctions and a drawing for prizes.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.