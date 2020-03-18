Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic some of these events may be canceled. Checking with the venue before planning on attending events and fundraisers is advised.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Big Ant will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Mark Richey will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Eric Turner will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
DJ Chris will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Fast Movin Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
The Jim Gregg Full Band will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Barbecue fundraiser
Salem Lutheran Church will hold a barbecue fundraiser supporting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include barbecue beef, sausage, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and tea. To-go plates will be available. The event also will include a silent auction.