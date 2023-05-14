A new version of a Central Texas band that formed more than a decade ago is back, and this time around they are doing things a little differently.
“Aeganova originally formed in 2012, and we were together about three or four years,” said Shane Ortega, co-vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the band. “We got pretty popular — we even played the SXSW music festival in Austin. But, we didn’t spend time in the recording studio. People liked our music and wanted to know where they could hear it. We didn’t have an answer for that.”
The band disbanded, and Ortega headed to North Carolina.
“We all had life stuff going on,” he said. “I moved back to the area, and our original lead guitarist was moving away. So, we got back together and played a house party in honor of his moving. It went well, and we decided to create a new version of Aeganova.”
Shane and lead singer Jessie Esparza are the only hold-overs from the original group, but they found help from lead guitarist Ryan Flores, drummer Yu-ya and bassist Trent Price. This time around, they started recording their tunes.
“Music trends changed while we were disbanded,” Ortega said. “One of the biggest changes is the popularity of singles. Marketing is now geared toward releasing singles instead of albums, so we decided to move in that direction.”
Aeganova’s first single was released Halloween 2022.
“It was called Infection, and it definitely had a Halloween feel — it was about zombies,” he said. “We released a second single — Serenade — on May 5. We are working on two more right now. Stand should come out in September, and we will have another release in late fall.”
Ortega said the band is looking to set up concerts and performances this summer at bars and venues throughout Central Texas.
“We’ve been focused on recording but we do have some shows being lined up. We don’t have anything concrete just yet, but we plan to be playing in the area this summer.”
Ortega said Aeganova is a bit hard to classify because all five members bring something different to the table.
“We come from different musical backgrounds, but the closest genre to place us in would probably be alternative rock,” he said. “We kind of have that new metal sound because of our drum influences, and maybe a little hardcore and classic rock thrown in.”
“We will be playing mostly original music, but maybe throw in an occasional cover. Our goal is to put out our own brand of music.”