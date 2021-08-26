Area events this weekend include live music, a comedy showcase and the final “adult night” at Summer Fun Water Park.
Caftan concert
Caftan, a Dallas-based band with roots in Central Texas, will celebrate its forthcoming EP, “Where You Lead You,” with a concert 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The concert promises “a night of folk and blues inspired psychedelic-rock,” said Temple native and band member Cory Kosel.
Gabor Nicholson and Mateo Lopez will open the show and Caftan will perform at about 8 p.m.
The band’s EP will be released on Sept. 17. For information visit the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/caftanband.
Comedy showcase
A comedy showcase will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at Corkys Comedy Club, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Roderick McDaniel will be the host and joining him will be Marty Clark, Gabe Davis, along with headliner Aaron Cheatham. Tickets are $15 in advance and are available on eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Summer lecture series
A free summer lecture series will continue 2 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be Carol Stevens, DVM, who will speak about preventive veterinary care.
Adult night at Summer Fun
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, will hold its last adult night of the summer season 8 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature music by DJ Instagata and friends. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.summerfunwaterpark.com.
The event is BYOB and no glass containers are allowed. Swimsuit attire is mandatory and public drunkenness will not be tolerated.
Live music
The Executive Steel Bank will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St. in Temple.
Wade Ralston will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Megan Brucker and Charles Ott will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Bob Appel Band will perform classic country dance music 6 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Tejano DJ Sauce will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Fundraisers
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St. in Eddy, is 100 years old and needs a new roof and the congregation has organized a “Raise the Roof” barbecue benefit.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and plates of smoked barbecue and sausage will be available for $15 each.
For information call 512-826-6895.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School shoe drive
Holy Trinity Catholic High School is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser until September 15 to raise funds for the longevity of the school. The school will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the longevity of the school. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, and new shoes to Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families of the small business partners.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School is located at 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. For information call 254-771-0787.
Shoot for a Cure
The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball will raise funds for the American Cancer Society with “Shoot for a Cure,” a skeet-shooting event Saturday at Webers Shooting Range, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and shooting will start at 10 a.m. Cost is $150 for a single shooter or $600 for a team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and awards will be presented at 1 p.m.
For information or to register in advance, visit centraltexascattlebaronsball.org.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and local events may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.