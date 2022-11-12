People Dylan Letters Auction

This Sept. 2022 photo shows a personal collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart in the late 1950s. The personal collection of love letters are up for auction.

 Nikki Brickett

A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.