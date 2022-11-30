Houston Shooting Migos

Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles July 10, 2019. Authorities said Wednesday that a man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month.

 Jordan Strauss

HOUSTON — A man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case, authorities said Wednesday.