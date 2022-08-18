Touch a Truck

Jason Shelby plays on a mower during a previous Touch a Truck event hosted by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department. Another Touch a Truck event will take place Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River in Temple.

 Telegram file

Area events coming up this weekend include the annual St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming celebration, a Touch a Truck event in Temple, and a murder-mystery game at the Bell County Museum in Belton.