Area events coming up this weekend include the annual St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming celebration, a Touch a Truck event in Temple, and a murder-mystery game at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming
St. Monica Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold its annual homecoming celebration on Sunday.
The event will begin with a polka mass at 9 a.m. featuring music by the Jodie Mikula Orchestra and Eric Landeros.
Starting at 10 a.m., plates of barbecue beef and sausage will be available (until sold out) for $12 each. Patrons may use the drive-through line or get plates to-go. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun also will be available for purchase.
Game booths will open starting at 11 a.m.; bingo will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and a live auction will start at 2:30 p.m.
Registration for a horseshoe tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. and game play will start at 1 p.m. Cost to participate is $20 per team.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry and maintenance costs.
Touch a Truck
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host “Touch a Truck” from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
During the event, children will have the opportunity to climb aboard and explore firetrucks and other big-rig vehicles.
The event is free and open to children of all ages, but registration is required. To register, visit www.templeparks.com.
Anyone who has a unique vehicle that might be a good fit for this event is asked to email Chelsea Butler at clbutler@templetx.gov.
Milam Community Theater auditions
Milam Community Theater will hold auditions Sunday and Monday for Ken Ludwig’s new adaptation of the Agatha Christie masterpiece “Murder on the Orient Express,” the final show of the 2022 season.
Auditions will be at 7 p.m. both days at the Williams Event Center in Cameron. Those who would like to audition must fill out a form available online at milamcommunitytheater.com.
The play follows 10 passengers aboard the famed Orient Express traveling from exotic Istanbul to the lights of Paris. When the train is unexpectedly stranded in mountain snowdrifts, only nine passengers are still alive. An American tycoon has been stabbed to death in his private compartment and suddenly every passenger is a suspect. Tensions rise as famed detective Hercule Poirot works to identify the killer before he — or she — can strike again.
MCT veteran actor and director Richard Stone will return to helm this production. His past directorial efforts at MCT include “Seven Year Itch,” “Nuncrackers” and “A Christmas Carol.”
The script calls for five men and five women, all adults of varying ages. Characters come from many different backgrounds with a multitude of accents. Additional details and character descriptions are available on the website.
For information contact Jigar Bhakta, 254-780-6895 or producer@milamcommuitytheater.com.
Rehearsals begin the week of Aug. 29. Performances are Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Historic Escapes! at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host “Historic Escapes!,” an escape-the-museum mystery game, on Saturday.
A crime has been committed and help is needed to solve the case. Participants have one hour to escape the museum and solve the mystery. There are two different themed games and three different game times: 5:30 p.m. (Heist, for participants age 14 years and older); 6:45 p.m. (Heist or Murder Mystery); and 8 p.m. (Murder Mystery, for participants age 14 years and older).
Tickets are $10 per person. All games are private for up to eight players. Pre-registration is required and available online by clicking the events link at www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Multiple events at Corkys
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host a singles event for people age 55 and older at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Participants will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with other single adults. The event is only open to people age 55 and older and participants are asked to RSVP via email to Linda Atkins at atkinsfromtexas@yahoo.com.
Corkys will present “Comedia en Espanol,” a Spanish comedy showcase, at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The show will feature performances from Luis Young, Macho “El Mesero Swat,” Milexis and Mysia Chabert as host. Tickets start at $20 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road (behind Temple Fire Station No. 7) in Temple.
Another farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events will feature vendors selling fresh produce, arts and crafts, and more.
Lone Star Gun Show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will feature vendors selling guns, ammunition, knives, coins, medals and more. Entry costs $7 for adults and children age 12 and younger receive free admission.
Corvette show
The Heart of Texas Corvette Club will hold a car show from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Corvettes will be parked in the front of the restaurant and people will have the chance to walk around and view the vehicles.
Arm wrestling match
The Temple Armwrestling amateur sports league will host an arm wrestling match at 1 p.m. on Sunday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
The event is open to people of all skill levels and anyone interested in learning about the sport of arm wrestling.
Live music
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Matt MacDonald will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Grupo Fantasma will perform as part of the Texas Music Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Hyway Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Tumbleweed Hill will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
JR Gomez and da Conjunto Bandits will perform along with DJ Ben-Jamin at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post 3892, 101 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Stillhouse Howlers will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The Everett Wren Quartet will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Automatic Weekend will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, and Eley Buck will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kyle Mathis will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Free Ransom will perform 6 p.m. Friday, David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
American Legion breakfast
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post 183 in Bartlett will host its monthly breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast plates and to-go boxes will be available for a suggested donation of $5 each at the post, 300 W. Bell St. Breakfast consists of bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, mixed fruit and coffee. Breakfast will be served buffet style. Funds from the event will help support student scholarships.
Knights of Columbus meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a Mexican fiesta-themed meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Plates cost $12 each and will include beef and chicken fajitas, rice and beans, tea, and chips and salsa. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go. Proceeds from the meal will benefit two seminarians that Council No. 7197 sponsors. The event is open to the public.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the old schoolhouse located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donation of sale items are requested. Items sought include household wares, home décor, toys, puzzles, lamps, paperback books, CDs and bicycles. The group will not accept clothing, large furniture, mattresses nor major appliances. Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8634 or 254-913-6056.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
