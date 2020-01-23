This weekend’s entertainment offerings will include a free classic film, the Central Texas Boat Show, a 5K color run, and a Gilbert and Sullivan opera.
“Pirates of Penzance”
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s family-friendly comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance” this weekend at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available in the office of the Fine Arts Division at Temple College and online at TemplySymphony.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Central Texas Boat Show
The 2020 Central Texas Boat Show, along with the 2019-2020 Tuff-man Series Championship, will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The event will be open 3-8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature vendors, demonstrations, exhibits, seminars, chances to meet elite anglers, and the Tuff-man Championship weigh-in.
For more information, visit CentralTexasBoatShow.com.
Free film
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “The Lion in Winter” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The film society will host a pre-show welcome and give commentary and historical content about each film as well as interesting tidbits on the films after the shows. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
‘Vegas Redux’ fundraising gala
The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present their 51st annual fundraising gala, “Vegas Redux,” 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday at the CAC.
The event will include traditional casino games, local talent, live and silent auctions and a Vegas-style buffet.
Tickets for the gala can be reserved by calling the CAC at 254-773-9926.
Proceeds from the event will allow the Contemporaries to continue to fund educational programs and provide more scholarships for students to attend summer art camps at the CAC.
Wildcat Dash
The 2020 Wildcat Dash 5K will be a color run at Temple High School.
The event will begin with a warmup at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by the race at 10 a.m. There will be activities, food and fun.
Race day registration will be available. Proceeds from the race go directly to the Temple ISD Wildcat Wellness program, which helps promote the overall well-being of teachers and staff.
For more information, visit RunSignUp.com/TISDWildcatDash.
Domino tournament
The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council 42 Domino Tournament will take place Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. continuing until 12:30 p.m. with play starting shortly after. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Prizes will be awarded to the top players.
Food and drink will be available at a nominal cost starting at 11 a.m.
For more information, call James Kahlig at 254-721-4443 or Don Frei at 254-985-2510.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a fourth Friday gospel singing program 6:30 p.m. Friday. The program is open to the public and solo, duet, trio or quartet performers are welcome. A put luck meal will follow the musical program.
———
Nate Guthrie will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ratibor Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
———
Fast Movin’ Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Samuel Escher will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
A concert titled “God of Heaven: The Music of Heather Sorenson” will take place 4 p.m. Saturday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 Main St. in Belton.
Sunday
Jo Ellen and the Box of Chocolates will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization will hold its annual Winter Mah Jongg tournament fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. Registration is $50 and the deadline to register is Jan. 27.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bell Fine Arts building fund.
The event includes breakfast snacks, lunch and multiple rounds of play.
For information call Sheron at 254-780-9978; Eve at 254-290-1601; or email txnasa527@embarqmail.com.
Academy Band Boosters
The Academy Band Boosters will hold a baked potato supper 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Academy Middle School cafeteria. Advance tickets are $8 and are available through Jan. 30 at all Academy ISD campuses. Tickets will be $10 at the door. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the event will help fund buses for the Academy High School band’s spring break trip to New Orleans. For information call Jennifer at 254-760-7747 or Gina at 254-541-8433, or email beebandboosters@gmail.com.
Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter banquet
A banquet benefiting Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter will take place 6 p.m. Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. The event will feature dinner, live and silent auctions. The speaker will be Father Brian Eilers. Tickets are available at www.ladyoftheangels.org/banquet-ticket-purchase. For information call 254-742-2340.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.