Area events coming up this weekend include a “Love/Sick” play at Temple Civic Theatre, live music, a women’s health fair in Temple and the annual Mother Earth News Fair at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
‘Love/Sick’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Love/Sick” this weekend.
The show is a collection of nine slightly twisted and comedic short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, the production explores the pain and joy that comes with being in love.
“Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, ‘Love/Sick’ is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone,” the theater said in a news release.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14-$20 and are available on centraltexastickets.com.
Murder mystery game at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will hold “Historic Escapes,” an escape-the-room murder mystery game, on Friday night.
Participants will be tasked with solving a crime and escaping the designated room within 60 minutes.
There are multiple times and themes offered: 5:30 p.m. is the heist game; the heist or murder mystery game will be offered at 6:45 p.m.; and the final murder mystery game will take place at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person and pre-registration is required. Games are private and limited to eight guests (ages 14 years and older) of the same group per game time. Players under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult player. Registration is available online at www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Women’s health fair
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan will hold a women’s health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mayborn auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, 2401 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The event is free to attend. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
The program will include information and giveaways, snacks, and conversations with gynecologist Dr. Patricia Sulak and other women’s health experts.
Anti-Valentine’s Day rage room
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will hold an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” rage room event at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which is meant to help residents cope with post-Valentine’s Day stress, will be held on the third floor of the library. The event is open to the public.
Mother Earth News Fair
The annual Mother Earth News Fair will return to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend.
Fair hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fair is the nation’s largest and longest running sustainable lifestyle event, and will offer more than 100 workshops covering topics such as homesteading, meal planning and prepping, smoking meat, gardening and harvesting, natural health and wellness, raising chickens and more.
The event will include livestock displays, demonstrations and a marketplace featuring dozens of regional and national vendors.
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information or to purchase tickets visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Comedy shows
A free comedy show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Troy Lumberyard, 28 E. Main St. in Troy. The lineup includes Alex Cunningham, Janey V, Dillon Popp, Mysia Chabert, and Charlie Mac. The recommended audience for this event is adults only and there is a two-item purchase minimum per person.
A comedy showcase will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple. Featured comics include Justin Moreno, Daniel “Papi” Gonzalez, and headliner Liz Splatt. Angela Kay will be the host. General admission tickets are $10 each and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
‘42’ domino tournament
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus will hold its annual “42” domino tournament Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Playing will begin immediately after registration is complete. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds.
Cost is $5 per player. Prizes will be awarded to the top players. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
For information, contact James Kahlig at 254-721-4443 or Don Frei at 254-985-2510.
Elite Comic Con
Elite Comic Con will host a show for fans of comics, anime and more this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature voice actors from the world of anime as guest panelist. Those scheduled to appear include Erica Schroeder, Tony Oliver, Cynthia Cranz, Tiffany Vollmer and Chris Patton.
Show hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A cosplay contest will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at elitecomiccon.com. Tickets purchased in advance cost $20 for general admission, $35 for a weekend pass, and $99 for a VIP weekend pass. Tickets at the door will cost $5 more.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will hold a free screening of the film “Casablanca” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. 31st St. in Temple.
The 1942 film follows a cynical expatriate American café owner (Humphrey Bogart) as he struggles to decide whether or not to help his former lover (Ingrid Berman) and her fugitive husband (Paul Henreid) escape the Nazis in French Morocco. The film won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
The screening is open to the public.
Storywalk
The city of Belton announced that a new Storywalk program is now available along the Nolan Creek hike and bike trail.
This month’s featured book is “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers. The book encourages children to recognize diversity and show respect and kindness to others.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Milam Community Theater youth auditions
Auditions for Milam Community Theater’s Youth Series’ play, “We’ll Be Right Back After This Murder,” will be held in the fellowship hall at First Methodist Church in Cameron. Auditions for youth ages 11 to 18 will take place 6-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The play centers around the murder of Hampton Bellamy. He’s deader than dead, considering he was shot, stabbed, poisoned, clubbed, and run over by a truck. Everyone in Bellamy’s household is a suspect. Clues pile up as fast as victims in this topsy-turvy comedy where everyone suspects everyone.
For information contact Ariel Weaver at 512-797-5264 or email at ms.arweaver@gmail.com.
Live music
The Good Ol’ Boys band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Down East Boys and the Tribute Quartet will perform at a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple. Tickets are $25 each and are available at the door or online at crimsonriverministries.com.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Wayworn Traveler will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Union Revival will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Chris Beall will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Mark Richey will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Hyway Traveler will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefchik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Scott Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Jon Austin and MoJo Filter will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Baylor Women’s Brunch
For 28 years, the Baylor Women of Central Texas have sponsored a brunch to raise funds to help area students attend Baylor University.
This year’s brunch will take place 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Hillside dining room at Summers Mill, 7441 FM 1123 in Belton. The event will include a style show by Zootys of Temple and a silent auction to support scholarships.
Each year a woman is honored as the Distinguished Baylor Woman of Central Texas. This year, Hope Koch, CPA, MBA, Ph.D, will receive the award.
Tickets for the brunch are $40 each and may be reserved by emailing Baylor.edu/CTbrunch or by contacting Cherie Flanagan at 254-228-3254.
Sausage supper
The Seaton Brethren Church annual sausage supper fundraiser will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Plates cost $12 each and include homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, desserts and tea or coffee. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
There also will be a bake sale with kolaches, pies, cakes and more available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the ministry of the church, community, repairs on the sanctuary and other projects.
The event is open to the public.
Fish fry events
A fish fry will take place twice on Wednesday, Feb. 22, — from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. — at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple. Plates will be available for $14 at the door. Delivery will be available by calling Johnny Garcia at 254-718-0933. Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry.
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Plates of fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 each and a child’s plate (for children age 10 and younger) will be available for $6 each. Patrons may dine in and drive-through will be available. Proceeds will help support the group’s service projects.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org.
Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
Bumble Rumble
The “Bumble Rumble,” a wrestling showcase by 360 Pro Wrestling, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the commons area at Academy High School, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Academy High senior class.
Tickets are available at the school’s office or by calling 254-217-6126.
