Fiction and fantasy will come to life in Central Texas this weekend as area events include the Game On Expo and performances of “Mary Poppins, Jr.” in Temple.
‘Mary Poppins, Jr.’
The Academie Musique of Central Texas is bringing Disney’s “Mary Poppins, Jr.” to the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple with three performances at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Directed by Stephen Ash, Katy Dennis-Bishop and Shelley Dennis, this production will be the 12th annual teen summer music theater week-long workshop presented by Academie Musique. Rehearsals began on Monday and culminate with the weekend performances.
The cast is a collaboration of 53 students, ages 12 to 18 years old who were chosen through an audition process in May. Students are from Temple, Belton, Salado, Harker Heights, Moody, Academy and Holland.
For information about Academie Musique, visit www.amcentex.org.
Tickets can be purchased at www.cacarts.org.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Masks will be encouraged for the audience to protect young performers.
Hot 2 Trot 5K
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will hold the annual Hot 2 Trot 5K on Saturday at 4747 McLane Parkway in Temple.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Upon finishing the race, each participant will receive a goody bag with bottled water, a snack and items from sponsors. Each participant is encouraged to finish the race and stay socially distanced from others outside of their household.
Early registration ended on July 11, but race-day registration will be available for $30, starting at 6:30 a.m. For information, visit racetemple.com or call 254-298-5690.
Game On Expo
The city of Temple is providing people with the opportunity to celebrate alternative forms of recreation with the annual Game On Expo, set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
Activities will include live action role play demonstrations, Dungeons & Dragons character building classes, video game tournaments and a family-friendly costume contest. For information, call 254-298-5740.
Wildflower Quilt Guild show
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will hold a quilt show this weekend and the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland” and the show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8. The show will include 215 quilts, 29 vendors and a drawing for a quilt.
Comedy show
Corky’s, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy show at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the featured performers will include Josh Castro as host, Alyssa Spitola, Gabby Montemayor, Mary Helen McCarthy and the headliner is Leonarda Jonie.
Tickets are $12-$20 and may be purchased in advance online at tourtemple.com/ corkys-bar.
Grace Temple Ministries movie night
Grace Temple Ministries will hold a movie night featuring the film “Soul” at 9:30 p.m. Friday at 801 S. 13th St. in Temple (main parking lot).
Cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and drinks will be available. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and non-alcoholic beverages. The event is free and open to the public.
Academie Musique faculty performance
The Academie Musique of Central Texas string camp faculty will present an evening of chamber music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will include music by Mendelssohn, Dvorak, and Corigliano as well as a world premiere by Camp Composer in Residence Isaac Villaroya.
Those who attend will be asked to wear a face mask.
The concert is part of the camp programs at Academie Musique. For information, visit www.amcentex.org.
Lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will continue its summer lecture series at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Tim Brown, a historian, environmental designer, and former Bell County commissioner.
Farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in downtown Belton. The market offers homegrown fruits and vegetables as well as homemade arts and crafts and more.
Central Texas State Fair tickets and music lineup
Tickets for the annual Central Texas State Fair go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at www.centraltexasstatefair.com.
The fair, which features live music, food and carnival games and rides, will take place Sept. 2-5 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
This year’s music lineup includes: Wade Bowen on Thursday, Sept. 2; Pat Green on Friday, Sept. 3; the Flatland Cavalry on Saturday, Sept. 4; and Aaron Watson on Sunday, Sept. 5. Performances will take place in the evening following the demolition derby and PBR events.
Live music
The Clint Allen Janisch Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple, as part of the annual free Hot Summer Sounds outdoor concert series sponsored by the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department and the Scott & White Health Plan. Participants are advised to bring a lawn chair and help maintain social distancing. Food vendors will be on site.
Robert Earl Keen and Waylon Payne will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers with special guest Matt Cearley & The Rowdy Few will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Weldon Henson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Jazz Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish, sides and tea will be available for $10 per plate. Children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Dine in or carry out will be available. All proceeds support Council No. 7197 service projects.
American Legion breakfast
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold a breakfast event 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett (behind the old red brick school).
Plates cost $5 each and will be available for dine in or to go. Proceeds from the event help support local scholarships, Little League baseball teams, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts within the Bartlett community.
Luck of the Lake poker run
Luck of the Lake, a poker run event benefitting the Temple-based Central Texas Children’s Center, will take place this weekend on Lake Belton.
A kick-off event will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Scores restaurant, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration will be available at the kick-off event.
The poker run will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a captain’s meeting at North Point Yacht Club. The event features multiple stops across Lake Belton as part of the poker game and concludes back at North Point Yacht Club. Immediately following the event there will be food and live music.
All proceeds from the event will support the Central Texas Children’s Center, which provides programs to children and their siblings who have been identified as having special needs.
Registration is available at www.active.com. For information call 254-778-6785 or email jschneider@centexchildrenscenter.com.
Church garage sale
Christ Gospel Church, 1700 N. 15th St. in Temple, will hold a garage sale benefiting missions programs at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Donations and vendors are still being accepted. For information contact Brenda Mills at 254-421-8715.
