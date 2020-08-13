Frisbees will fly across Temple parks this weekend.
The seventh annual Crosstown Throwdown disc golf tournament, hosted by the Temple Disc Golf Association, will be held Saturday and Sunday. The tournament, which will consist of three rounds, will take place on a different one of Temple’s three disc golf courses.
Brian Riddle, president of the association, said his group has been hosting the tournament for the past seven years to help showcase the number of disc golf courses that are in Temple.
“Crosstown Throwdown is just a tournament that we decided to throw every year that just involves showcasing the courses that we have here in Temple,” Riddle said. “Temple is actually unique in that we have three full disc golf courses in this town, there are large cities that do not have this many courses in the area.”
While the three courses will be open Friday, round one of the tournament will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park. Round two will start later that day at noon on Crossroad Park’s south 18 holes, followed by the final round at 9 a.m. Sunday with Crossroads Park’s north 18 holes.
Riddle said this year’s tournament will see some changes to enforce social distancing as well as the introduction of tee times for competitors.
Riddle said the event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and will draw some competitors from around the country.
“We have people from all over the state coming out here,” Riddle said. “A majority of them are from Austin, Dallas, I have a couple coming from Houston and there is one guy from Iowa. I have (the event) capped at 100 people and they will be playing throughout the day.”
The tournament will be split into a variety of divisions, Riddle said, with categories for competitors ranging between those looking to become professionals in the sport and novices. The tournament, a PDGA B-Tier event which adds $750 in prize money, will have more than a $1,000 prize pool that will be split between the 16 events.
Riddle said the tournament has also prohibited spectators from standing at the holes to maintain social distancing, encouraging them instead to walk on nearby trails.
Registration for the event will be free for PDGA members but there a $10 fee for non-members. Registration will stay open until 6 p.m. Thursday, with people able to signup online at https://bit.ly/30KrsZ8.