NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as "Man In the Mirror," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
-
Tags
- Musicians
- Singers
- Entertainers
- Sade
- American Women In Business
- Opposition To Fidel Castro
- Women In Latin Music
- Gloria Estefan
- Snoop Dogg
- Lionel Richie
- Elton John
- Steve Winwood
- Marriott
- My Prerogative
- Songwriters Hall
- Singer , Songwriter And Producer
- Neil Diamond
- Brian Wilson
- Blue Sky
- Carole King
- Blondie
- Patti Smith
- Bill Withers
- James Taylor
- Missy Elliott
- Bad
- Phil Collins
- Taylor Swift
- Heart
- Marriott Marquis Hotel
- Alanis Morissette
- New York
- Bobby Brown
- Richie Sambora
- R.e.m.
- Nile Rodgers
- Bernie Taupin
- The Doobie Brothers
- Tom Petty
- Dangerous
- Glen Ballard
- Bryan Adams
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Let's Get Loud
- Chair
- Paul Simon
- Jeff Lynne
- Jay-z
- Keith Sweat
- Bruce Springsteen
- New York City
- Jagged Little Pill
- Songwriter
- Teddy Riley
- Liz Rose
- Thriller
- Soul-jazz Vocalist
- Billy Joel
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheesy fun: Salado to host Texas Pizza Festival
- Dollar Tree Plaza planned near Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Temple man charged with shooting at speeding motorist
- Film about Temple icon nears completion
- Police: West Temple neighborhood shooting leads to arrest
- Texell Credit Union plans to give away new car for 75th anniversary
- Little park on the prairie: Temple prepares for new park on undisturbed Blackland soil
- Rio Grande Valley woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 traffic death near Temple
- Lake Belton received 2.2 million new bass in 2022