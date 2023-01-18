Music-Songwriters Hall

This combination of photos shows musicians Snoop Dogg, from left, Gloria Estefan, and Sade, who have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

 STF

NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as "Man In the Mirror," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."