Area events this weekend include the annual Rucks on Main ruck march, First Friday in downtown Temple, the Ribs and Rods car show and cook-off, live music and more.
Ribs and Rods car show and cook-off
Ribs and Rods, a car show and cook-off benefiting the Ronald McDonald House, will take place from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bend of the River venue at 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Admission is $15 and free for children age 12 and younger. Car show registration costs $40 and includes admission for two adults.
The car show will be open to spectators starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Matt Cearley and the Rowdy Few will provide music at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and the film “The Sandlot” will be screened at 9 p.m. on Friday.
Gates will open again at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Activities on Saturday will include a “Chug-a-Lug” contest at 11 a.m., a rib-eating contest at 11:45 a.m., barbecue awards at 3 p.m. and car show awards at 4 p.m. Live music will be offered throughout the day on Saturday with performances by Bruised Sinatra at 10 a.m., Kevin Fox at 11:30 a.m., and Jon Austin at 1 p.m.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host “First Friday,” an event featuring after hours shopping, food and drink specials, live music and more, on Friday.
As part of First Friday, Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a block party from 4-10 p.m. at 8 S. First St.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold a market day and food drive for First Friday from 4-9 p.m. at 5 S. Main St. in Temple.
Rucks on Main
Rucks On Main, a nonprofit organization that hosts a military-themed ruck march in honor of veterans, first responders, and the fallen, will hold its annual ruck march at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
Marchers will complete a six-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in north Temple. Each participant will fill their rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations.
This year’s event also will feature a fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the plaza. The fair will include veteran artisans, food trucks and a DJ providing music.
Participants may register online at rucksonmain.org or in person on the day of the event.
Railroad museum family day and new exhibit
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This month’s theme is “Part of the Art” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about different art mediums and make their own artwork. The event is free and open to the public.
The railroad museum’s latest temporary exhibit, “Season’s Greetings” is now on display. The exhibit features 31 framed and 12 unframed cards selected from more than 150 handmade art objects and limited printings. Contributors to this project include Jean Cocteau, Ben Shahn, Miguel Covarrubias, Rufino Tamayo, Max Weber and more. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Dec. 31, and is available during the museum’s regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Family campout
The city of Belton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a family campout event Friday through Sunday at the Heritage Park Expansion site, 1502 Park Ave. in Belton.
The event will include archery, fishing, kayaking, hayrides, campfire stories and making s’mores.
Cost is $15 per person and preregistration is required. For information email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov.
Burgers with the Badge
The Temple Police Department will hold “Burgers with the Badge,” an event that features food and fellowship with local law enforcement officers, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
The event is free and open to the public.
‘All in the Timing’ at Temple College
The Temple College Theatre Arts Department will offer performances of “All in the Timing,” a collection of one-act plays featuring comedy and drama, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Jackson-Graeter backstage theater on the TC campus.
Admission is $5 for the general public and free for students with ID. The college is located at 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Gypsy horse show
The Gypsy National Championships horse show will take place today through Sunday in the equine and livestock complex at the Bell County Expo Center.
The show starts at 8 a.m. each day and features horses that qualified for nationals competing for the highest awards in halter, showmanship, western, English, trail, driving, dressage and western dressage.
Admission to the show is free.
Texas Beekeepers annual convention
The Texas Beekeepers Association will hold its annual convention from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The keynote speakers will be Dr. Samuel Ramsey and Dr. Cameron Jack. Participants will have the opportunity to network with beekeepers, attend workshops, test for the Texas Master Beekeeper Master Program and discuss issues surrounding the bee industry with commercial beekeepers.
Admission is $125 for association members, $160 for non-members, and $60 for children age 12 and younger. For information and the full schedule visit texasbeekeepers.org.
Troy farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The market will include arts and crafts, collectibles, dog treats, and custom gifts made on site.
For information call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Holiday Around Town
The Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Belton Chamber of Commerce will come together to host “Holiday Around Town,” a business networking event, from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Bell County Expo Center.
Area businesses and organizations will have information booths set up to promote merchandise and the services they provide and there also will be free food and door prizes.
Live music
The Good Ol’ Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Cost is $5 per person and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday, and Whiskey Renegade will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Friday and Fred Fuller will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. The brewery will host the Music Association of Central Texas annual music festival on Saturday. Performers on the indoor stage on Saturday are: Frank Exum at 10:30 a.m., Richard Paul Thomas at 11:15 a.m., Amanda Brown at noon, Towne Adams at 1 p.m., Earle Nelson at 2 p.m., Elizabeth Lockhart at 3 p.m., Wes Perryman at 4 p.m., and Scott Taylor at 5 p.m. Performers on the outdoor stage on Saturday are: John Holt at 10:45 a.m., Madstone at 11:30 a.m., KCD Band at 12:15 p.m., Far From Reach at 1 p.m., Midnight Tradesmen at 2 p.m., The Revelators at 3 p.m., Dustin Brown at 4 p.m., Jonna Mae at 5 p.m., and Monte Montgomery at 6:30 p.m.
Hayes Carll will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
Brandi Clark, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at The Old Store, 712 Highway 320 in Westphalia.
DJ Benjamin will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 3892, 210 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Fundraisers
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold its annual fall bake sale and bingo for books fundraiser at 2 p.m. today at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Association members are encouraged to bring their favorite baked items, casserole or canned goods. Cost to participate in the bingo game is $5 per card.
Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships and books for children.
Belton Senior Activity Center garage sale, bake sale and craft sale
The Belton Senior Activity Center will hold its annual garage sale, bakes sale, and arts and crafts sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The senior center is located at 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Proceeds will be used to help fund the center and its programs.
BEEA garage sale, bake sale and craft sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a garage sale, bake sale and craft sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Seaton Community Center, 12387 Highway 53 in Temple (located about eight miles east of the city).
Items for sale will include household goods, electronic games, clothes, accessories, handmade crafts, baked goods, books and more. Also, a drawing will take place for a handmade queen-size quilt.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bell County 4-H scholarships and BEEA activities.
For information call 254-742-5431.
St. Nicholas Market at Christ Episcopal Church
Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, will hold “St. Nicholas Market,” an event featuring vendors selling seasonal home décor, handcrafted items, artwork and more, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event also will feature photo opportunities with Santa in the church’s library and an estate sale by the Gathered Blessings ministry. Proceeds from merchant booth fees will be donated to local charities. Admission to the market is free.
Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament
The Salado Museum and College Park will hold its annual Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Course, 1610 Club Circle in Salado. During the event, two-man teams will play with hickory shaft clubs and other equipment from the 1800s.
Tee off will take place at noon on Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Dinner will be provided on Saturday and lunch will be provided on Sunday. Cost to participate is $150 per player. Hickory club rental will be available for $35 per player.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salado Museum and College Park.
For information contact Dave Swarthout at 414-378-2341.
Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters
The Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters will hold a bake sale/quilt show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods, and more. Sandwiches and homemade soups also will be available for purchase.
A handmade quilt will be given away as a prize in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing will be $1 each or six for $5.
Also on Saturday, a drive-through only sale of pulled pork sandwiches and sausage wraps will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All events will take place at Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Proceeds from the event will help defray the cost of sanctuary repairs. The event is open to the public.
Angel Wings Ranch Harvest event
Angel Wings Ranch, 13365 FM 2484, will hold its Harvest fundraiser 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include hayrides, horse rides, pumpkin painting, a silent auction and more. Entry to the event is free.
Proceeds will help support the ranch and its mission to provide faith-based equine-assisted learning.
Oak Park United Methodist Church barbecue lunch
Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold its annual autumn barbecue lunch at noon on Sunday.
The meal will include brisket, sausage, beans, cole slaw and ice tea. Patrons may dine in the fellowship hall or get plates to-go. A love offering will be accepted for each plate.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the church and the ministry.
St. Mary’s turkey dinner
A turkey dinner to raise funds for St. Mary’s Catholic Church will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and cake.
Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Classic
The annual Dr. Ralph Wilson Jr. Wildflower Charity Golf Classic will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Registration and lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at noon.
Cost for individual players is $225 and multiple levels of sponsorship are available. Registration is available online at rwycsports.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Belton Rotary pancake supper
The Belton Rotary Club will hold its annual pancake supper from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Belton ISD Mega Bites Café located on north Blair Street in Belton.
Proceeds will help fund local scholarships. The event is open to the public.
Hope for the Hungry
The Hope for the Hungry ministry will hold its annual fundraising banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Individual tickets are $35 and full table reservations (eight seats) also are available for $250.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry and its efforts to support missionaries in a dozen countries.
For reservations and information visit hopeforthehungry.org.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (The Grove).
Plates cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
Advent Fair at St. John Lutheran Church
An advent fair will take place from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett.
The event will include a turkey and dressing dinner for $12 per plate served 4:30-6:30 p.m. (drive-through available 4:30-6 p.m.). A live auction will take place at 6 p.m. and a silent auction also will be held. Also, three quilts will be sold at auction.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes.
The event is open to adults age 21 and older and tickets are $50 each.
Tickets may be purchased at https://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site. For information call Mike Navarro at 254-493-4346.
Mary Ruth Briggs Library art show
An art show sponsored by the Mary Ruth Briggs Library will take place 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The event will include snacks, a Lego table for children, and cash prizes for best in show and first, second and third places. Some of the art will be for sale and some artists will donate the proceeds to help support the library’s building fund.
The event is free and open to the public. There is no fee for artists to participate. Interested artists are asked to fill out an entry form online at morganspointresorttx.com. Forms also are available in the red box at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
