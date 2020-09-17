Area events this weekend include a model train show in Temple, multiple American Legion activities, a fishing tournament on Lake Belton, fall fun at the Robinson Family Farm, and auditions for “A Christmas Carol” in Salado.
Model train show
The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will hold the group’s 38th annual model train show Sept. 19-20 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Admission is priced at $7, but children 12 years old and younger may enter for free.
Seniors and members of the military — with valid identification — are eligible for a $1 discount.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders said a decent crowd is expected at this year’s event after COVID-19 led to several show cancellations in other Texas cities.
The show will include model railroad exhibits and operating modular layouts. Vendors also will be onsite selling equipment throughout the show. More information about the upcoming show and the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders can be found online at www.centramodrr.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’ auditions set in Salado
Auditions for Tablerock’s 28th annual performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the room behind the Tablerock stage at the Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
No previous acting experience is required. The readings will be from the Tablerock script of “A Christmas Carol”. Two actors are needed to play a violin and several teenage actors are needed to perform a simple dance. Several parents of younger children are needed as walk-on townspeople without speaking roles. Crew members are needed for costumes, music, sound, make-up, backstage manager, backstage mother and other duties as needed.
Thom Wilson will again direct the 2020 performances. The production has a cast and crew of 56 people. There are some newcomers to the play and a handful who have been associated with the play since its inception 28 years ago. Producer Jackie Mills will assist Wilson and be in charge of publicity. Auditions will require participants to wear a face mask and sit six feet apart.
Dates set for the performances are Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
For questions about auditions, contact Mills at 254-947-9205.
Those who attend auditions are asked to adhere to social-distancing rules and regulations associated with COVID-19.
American Legion appreciation luncheon
American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, will hold an appreciation luncheon for first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Police, EMS, fire and other emergency personnel will be honored.
The menu will include catfish with all the trimmings; to-go plates will be available. For information call 254-778-9789.
American Legion breakfast
American Legion Post No. 183 will have its monthly breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
Plates cost $5 each and the event is open to the public.
Fall Days at Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will kick off its annual Fall Days event starting 10 a.m. Saturday. The event includes live music, a pumpkin patch and multiple opportunities for photos. Guests also will have the opportunity to interact with farm animals and explore a corn maze.
The event continues each weekend through Nov. 1.
For information and tickets visit www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Fishing tournament
A fishing tournament hosted by Texas Boat World will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the boat ramp at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton. Registration will be 4-6 a.m. First cast will be at 6 a.m. and weigh-in will be at 2 p.m.
There will be a five fish limit at this tournament and event organizers encourage participants to follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
