Area events this week in Central Texas include multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations, live music and a pole-vaulting contest at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Expo Explosion
The Expo Explosion, a pole-vaulting contest, will take place this weekend in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The event will feature nearly 400 athletes from around the world.
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For tickets and information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Beer Me a New Year
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple, will hold “Beer Me a New Year,” a New Year’s Eve party, 10 p.m. Friday.
Tickets cost $20 if purchased online and $30 the night of the event. Tickets may be purchased at https://commerce.arryved.com/location/BQAW1GJO.
The event will feature music, food and games and a champagne toast at midnight.
Wilson Park Recreation Center lock-in
A New Year’s Eve lock-in event will take place from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
The event will include special activities, games, dinner and snacks.
The cost is $15 per person. Reservations must be made by 5 p.m. today. For information or to register call 254-298-5740.
Thin It to Win It now registering participants
The Temple Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a weight loss program for those looking to shed some pounds in the new year.
Thin It to Win It is a friendly six-week weight-loss competition at the Summit Fitness and Recreation Center. There will be weekly weigh-ins and weekly emails with nutritional information and encouragement.
The deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 3. Participants may sign up at templeparks.com or at the Summit recreation center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive in Temple.
Live music
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance starting 8:15 p.m. Friday at SPJST No. 24 Flag Hall in Cyclone. Advance tickets are $15 each and reservations can be made by calling 254 985-2258. Tickets also will be available at the door for $20 each.
The Jason Custer Band will perform at a New Year’s Eve celebration 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at New Year’s Eve dance 8 p.m. Friday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights. Tickets are $20 for singles and $35 for couples.
Amanda Brown will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform at New Year’s Eve party starting 7 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Moon Tide will perform at a New Year’s Eve party 9 p.m. Friday at Corky’s, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple. Tickets are $35 and available on eventbrite.com.
DJ Smooth will perform at a New Year’s Eve pajama party 8 p.m. Friday at Mo’s Rail Yard Saloon, 10 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. Admission is $10.
Lance Wade Thomas will perform at a New Year’s Eve party starting 8 p.m. Friday at VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Interstate 35 in Belton. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door (if available). Tickets may be purchased in advance from the VFW canteen.
DJ 5-Oh will perform at a New Year’s Eve party starting 7 p.m. Friday at Sol de Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The Billy Holt Band will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance starting 8 p.m. Friday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 per couple and free for children age 12 and younger. Tickets are available on eventbrite. com.
