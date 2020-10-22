Events this weekend in Central Texas include a pro-Trump car parade, a family fun run, a livestreamed concert by the Temple Symphony Orchestra, and multiple Halloween and fall festival events.
Temple Symphony Orchestra
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will officially begin its new season with a livestreamed concert 7:30 p.m. Friday. The concert will feature the TSO string quartet performing in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The concert is being presented for a limited capacity student audience. Those who wish to view the livestream may do so on Temple Symphony website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
This concert is the first in a series of five livestreamed chamber music concerts that will be presented by members of the Temple Symphony this year.
The orchestra has been absent from the concert stage since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second concert in the chamber series, featuring the Temple Symphony Percussion Ensemble, will take place 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Baugh Performance Hall on the UMHB campus. The Holiday Concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the First United Methodist Church in Temple. The performers are vocalists Teri Johnson, Priscilla Santana and George and Penny Hogan. David Perez-Guerra will be the piano accompanist.
The livestreamed concerts will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For information visit templesymphony.org.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum new exhibit
A new temporary exhibit, “Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons,” is now on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
The exhibit features 51 original editorial cartoons from the nation’s great metropolitan newspapers during the Golden Age of print journalism. Included in the mix are six Pulitzer Prize–winning cartoonists, each demonstrating the theme of political commentary through editorial illustrations and addressing issues from the first half of the 20th century.
The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Nov. 28.
Trump car parade
A car parade in support of the re-election of President Donald Trump will take place Saturday in Temple.
Interested participants will meet 2 p.m. at the Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive. The group will gather in the parking lot located the farthest from the store.
The group will leave Buc-ee’s at 2:30 p.m. and travel around Loop 363 and then disperse after completing the loop back at the store.
Fall Car-nival
Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host a fall “Car-nival” 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Families are invited to stay in their car and drive through a line of fun stations. The event will include a food drive drop off, car bingo (look for items while sitting in line), arts and crafts, snacks and other socially distanced activities.
Family fun run
The Junior League of Bell County will hold its inaugural Family Fun Run 5K/10K in partnership with Camp Gladiator on Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe event.
The event is open to all ages and participants are encouraged to bring their pets and dress up.
The race will start at 8 a.m. and runners will be staggered to avoid crowding.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League of Bell County.
Registration is available online at https://runsignup. com/ Race/TX/Temple/RunningintoSummerFamily5K.
Registration must be completed by Oct. 22; race-day registration will not be available.
Bartlett trunk or treat
A trunk or treat event sponsored by the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce and the Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will take place 4-6 p.m. Saturday at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
The event will include food and free games for the whole family.
Silo of Screams
Silo of Screams, a Halloween attraction at 1511 Industrial Boulevard in Temple, is offering local residents a taste of horror with events on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31.
The venue features “three full-size haunts” and more than “23,000 square feet of horror,” according to the Silo of Screams website.
The cost for general admission is $27 per person and the ticket is good for all of the attractions. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
The venue opens at 8 p.m. each evening and the box office closes at 11 p.m. Attractions close when “the last soul has been devoured”.
For information or tickets visit http://siloofscreams.com.
‘Friday Night Frights’
Temple Civic Theatre is sponsoring “Friday Night Frights,” a spooky film series held 7:30 p.m. every Friday night in October.
“The Werewolf vs. Vampire Woman” and “The Gorilla” will be shown Oct. 23; and the series will close out with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Oct. 30.
Movie tickets are $5 per person. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for all TCT events. For the box office, call 254-778-4751 or visit www.TempleCivicTheatre.org.
TCT is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Haunted Hayride
Tickets are now available for the city of Temple’s haunted hayride event set for Saturday on the grounds of the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Family friendly rides will be available 3-5 p.m. and haunted hayrides start at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place and patrons will be asked to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.
Preregistration is required. Tickets will not be sold at the event.
To reserve a trailer, visit https://bit.ly/30rIjzk. For information call 254-298-5690.
VFW Post No. 1820 trunk or treat
VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold trunk or treat events 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The event will include a contest for the best decorated trunk and candy will be passed out.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.
Halloween Splash Bash
The city of Temple will hold a Halloween Splash Bash pool party 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and also bring a swimsuit for a fun night at the pool.
The entry fee is $5 and pre-registration is encouraged. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
For information call 254-298-5930.
Boo Bash
Boo Bash, a Halloween event for children ages 2-6, will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
The Boo Bash will feature arts and crafts, Halloween-themed games and snacks. Cost is $7 per person and the registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 23. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
For information call 254-298-5690.
Fundraisers
SPJST Lodge No. 24 barbecue chicken dinner
SPJST Lodge No. 24 in Cyclone will hold a barbecue chicken dinner 11 a.m. Sunday at Flag Hall, 411 FM 964 in Burlington.
Plates featuring chicken, beans, noodles, cole slaw and dessert will be available for $12 each. The event will be drive-through only.
Church barbecue fundraiser
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will sell plates of barbecue chicken, sausage and all the trimmings starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Plates cost $10 each. Proceeds from the sale will help replace a stain glass window in the church.
For presale tickets, call Laura Brenek at 254-718-2991; Paula Orf at 254-760-3330; or the church office at 254-773-1561.
Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods and chicken dressing. Preorders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to October 26. To place a preorder, call 254-913-6056 or 254-718-5356. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser. Sandwiches and home-made soup will be available to-go only.
A handmade quilt and gift cards from businesses will be given away in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports.
Lake Belton High School booster club golf classic
The Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club will hold its inaugural golf classic Monday, Nov. 9, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
The event will be a four-person scramble. Lunch and registration will take place at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off is at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per player and multiple sponsorships also are available.
The event also will include a drawing for prizes and an auction for memorabilia and a sideline pass for home games. For information contact Dana Lange at 254-534-2459 or email dlange@rtschneider. com.
Salado Museum hickory golf tournament
The Salado Museum and College Park will hold the inaugural Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament on Nov. 7-8 at the Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado.
The two-man team event is sponsored by area businesses with proceeds benefiting the museum.
Participants will play with hickory clubs and also are encouraged to dress in attire from the 19th and early 20th centuries. The public is welcome to attend the opening tee-off ceremonies at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, which will include a Scottish bagpiper performing on the course.
For information contact Dave Swarthout at 414-378-2341 or visit www.saladomuseum.org. Donations may be sent by mail to: Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado, TX 76571.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event sponsored by the St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Mary’s campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to people age 21 and older. The event will include hor d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, call Jackie at 254-493-2143 or visit http://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free).
Patrons may dine in and take-out plates also will be available. Those who chose to dine on site will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.