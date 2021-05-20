Area events this weekend include a performance by the Oak Ridge Boys in Salado, the return of Movies in the Park in Temple and an Asian-Pacific Islander celebration in Belton.
Oak Ridge Boys in Salado
The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating 40 years of their hit song “Elvira” and the legendary quartet will perform Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que in Salado as part of their latest tour.
Tickets for the concert are $30 in advance for general admission and $50 for reserved lawn seating. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com.
Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que is located at 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Movies in the Park
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department is bringing its free “Movies in the Park” program back to Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. The outdoor, family-friendly event will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a screening of “The Croods: New Age.”
No tickets are necessary and seating is on a first-come, first served basis.
For information visit www.templeparks.com.
Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander celebration
The Bell County Museum and Baila Pacifica Entertainment will hold “Across the Ocean,” an Asian-Pacific Islander celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Japanese calligraphy and the importance of cherry blossoms, make their own Hawaiian lei, play traditional games and see Polynesian dances.
The event is free and open to the public.
Import Expo
An Import Expo car show will take place 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The show will feature modified cars, awards, and music. For information and registration details visit www.importexpo.net.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road in Temple (located off West Adams Avenue behind Temple Fire Station No. 7).
Another farmers market will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both farmers markets offer fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors.
Vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a discount vet clinic 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and other ailments at a nominal cost. Dr. Jared Ranly, DVM, will provide the services.
For information contact Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.
‘Bell County Sports’ exhibit
The Bell County Museum’s newest exhibit, “Bell County Sports” is now available for viewing.
The exhibit, which will be on display until Aug. 21, features many of the athletes, teams and coaches who helped establish a legacy of athletic achievement in Bell County.
The museum, located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
The Milam Community Theater will hold auditions for “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25.
This show is a musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer). The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a riotous revue packed with comedic song and dance numbers.
The show was written by Dan Goggin and is directed by Debbie Cable Brown. Those who audition are advised to wear loose fitting clothes as movement may be involved in casting.
“Nunsense” performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. All performances will take place at the Williams Event Center.
For information visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘Sound Check’ tickets now available
Tickets are now available for the Temple High School Choral Department’s “Sound Check” show on www.centraltexastickets.com. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, at the high school, 415 N. First St. in Temple.
The show will feature students performing popular songs with a live professional backing band. Music will include selections from artists such as The Killers, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, Huey Lewis and the News, Aretha Franklin, My Chemical Romance, and Beyoncé.
There is limited socially distanced seating and masks are required. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Call 254-215-7230 with any questions.
Father-daughter dance tickets now available
Tickets are now available for the city of Belton’s annual Father Daughter Dance set for 6-8 p.m. June 17-19 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The theme for this year will be a 1980s party. Young ladies and their dads (or other father figures) are invited for a night of music, dancing, photos and hors d’oeuvres. The event is open to the public but seating will be limited.
For information call 254-933-5860. To purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/3vrtjmaz.
Live music
O’Briens Irish Pub
Lilly Milford and Earle Nelson will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Acadian and Cloud Anchor will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Academie Musique
Academie Musique of Central Texas will stage “Sing Together,” an outdoor performance event 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Academie Musique parking lot (on the corner of Calhoun and North First Street) in Temple.
Fire Street Pizza
Ella Reid will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Honeycutt’s
The TDMB group will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Honeycutt’s, 7303 Airport Road in Temple.
Fire Base Brewing Co.
Wade Ralston will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Devil Dog golf tournament
Marine Corps League of Temple’s inaugural Devil Dog golf tournament will take place Saturday at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and play starts at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a meal and an awards program. The event is sponsored by the Louis W. Qualls Det. 1249. For information call 254-493-0720 or 512-461-7462.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Posse golf tournament
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Posse will hold a golf tournament 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle in Salado. The event will include multiple categories and prizes. Hole sponsorships also are available.
To sign up to play call Chris Mattice at 512-534-6398 or Jammie Swanks at 254-434-3858. For hole sponsorships, contact Crystal Mattice at 512-848-7869.
