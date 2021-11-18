Area events coming up this weekend include a home tour benefiting the Temple Children’s Museum, a market day in downtown Belton, a Native American powwow exhibition, live music and more.
Four Winds gathering
The Four Winds Intertribal Society will host a gathering and powwow exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
The event will feature Native American music, dancing, food and vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Yuletide Tour of Homes
Love to tour homes? Need some holiday inspiration? The Temple Children’s Museum is hosting its annual Yuletide Tour of Homes this weekend. All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum and its mission to bring hands-on learning to Temple.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday participants will have the opportunity to visit five festively decorated homes around the city of Temple. Home styles vary from a downtown loft to a historic farmhouse, all filled with ideas for styling your own space for the holiday season.
There are two ticket options: Yuletide Tour general admission for $30 and the Yuletide Express for $125. The Express option includes a chauffeured tour and gift bag. Tickets may be purchased online at www.templechildrensmuseum.org or in person at Paperdoodles, Precious Memories and the Temple Children’s Museum.
Belton Market Day
The streets of downtown Belton will be closed for a market day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event features vendors selling arts and crafts. There also will be food and live music.
Patrons will be encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Symphonic band to perform at Temple College today
The Temple College Symphonic Band will present a concert titled “Fall Back to Band (Returning to the ‘New’ Normal)” at 7:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
The program will feature iconic pieces for wind ensemble from composers such as John Barnes Chance, Norman Dello Joio, Gustav Holst, Robert Jager, Alfred Reed and Eric Whitacre. The band will also perform works by J.S. Bach, Eric Whitacre and Arturo Marquez that have been adapted for wind ensemble.
The concert will be the debut of the band’s new conductor, Dr. Glen Alan Brumbach. Dr. Brumbach is an assistant professor of music at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where he teaches applied trumpet, music history, conducting, music education and brass methods classes. He also serves as Temple College’s applied trumpet instructor.
The Temple College Symphonic Band is comprised of music students from Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, some high school students, professional musicians and adults who love playing their instrument.
Admission to the concert is $5 for adults. It is free for students and members of the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association. Proceeds will support scholarships for music students at Temple College.
For information on this and other upcoming fine arts events at Temple College, visit www.templejc.edu or call the Fine Arts Division office at 254-298-8555.
Temple College Opera in a Box show
The Temple College Opera Workshop class, also known as Opera in a Box, will present a show titled “Mostly Mozart” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre.
Vocal students from the Temple College Music Department, as well as students in the Bachelor of Music program at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, will present scenes from some of Mozart’s best and most beloved operas including “The Marriage of Figaro” and “The Magic Flute”. They also will present additional scenes from popular operas of the early 18th and late 19th centuries.
Opera in a Box is directed by Teri Johnson and accompanied by David Perez-Guerra.
The show is $5 for adults and free for students and members of the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association. Proceeds will support scholarships for music students at Temple College.
The Backstage Theatre is located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center. For more information on this concert and upcoming events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division, call 254-298-8555 or visit www.templejc.edu.
Belton library activities
The Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave. in Belton, is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with several upcoming activities, all of which will take place 6-8 p.m.
The library will hold a Thanksgiving bag pick up on Friday. Children will be able to pick up a bag with things to do in a car while traveling. The film “The Grinch” will be shown on Dec. 3. A Holiday Story Time will be held Dec. 10 and an ornament craft event will be held on Dec. 17.
The extended hours aren’t just for activities — the library will still offer its normal service during this time.
‘Facing the Inferno’ photo exhibit
“Facing the Inferno,” a wildfire photography exhibit by Kari Greer will open Friday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Museum officials describe the exhibit as being colorful, intimate, and having intensely dramatic images that capture the often-far away work of wildland firefighters.
“Facing the Inferno” will be on display through Jan. 15, 2022. It is funded in part through grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and funding from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Additional contributors to the project include Metal & Paper, the Forest Fire Lookout Association and the Northern Rockies Fire Science Network.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host a comedy showcase on Saturday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Featured comics include host Jun Bug, Chris Ward, Doug Allen, Kelly Shea and La Don Wigz
Tickets are $15-$20.
Free film screening
A free screening of the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The comedy follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table in their quest for the Holy Grail. The screening will include a pre-movie and post-movie discussion with Dr. Joseph Taberlet.
Turkey Trot 5K
Carlson Law Firm’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K will take place Thursday, Nov. 25, along Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Registration will take place at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners and the top three finishers in each age group. To register visit racetemple.com.
Barrow Brewing Co. Thanksgiving potluck
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a public Thanksgiving potluck meal 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
To sign up to bring a side dish, visit signup.com/go/kUiNRvp.
Live music
Ethan Smith will perform 7 p.m. today at Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Unplugged at the Esquire, a music series featuring Ken Gaines, will take place Sunday at 106 W. Central Ave. in Belton. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., the concert starts at 2 p.m., and a social time will start at 3:30 p.m.
Fred Fuller will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A music and arts festival sponsored by the Music Association of Central Texas and Barrow Brewing Co. will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 106 Royal St. in Salado. The headliner will be Patricia Vonne. Other performers will include Cloud Anchor, Midnight Tradesmen, The Soundwaves, Richard Paul Thomas, Wes Perryman and more.
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday and DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Brady Honeycutt will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Lilly and the Implements will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Jon Austin and Mojo Filter will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Casey Donahew will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Sporting clays competition
A sporting clays competition benefiting Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place Saturday at Weber’s Gun Range in Troy. Check in is 9-10 a.m., the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an awards presentation will take place at 3 p.m.
Entry fee is $100 per shooter and the fee includes lunch. The event also will include a silent auction. Participants may register online at holytrinitychs.org/sporting-clays-fundraiser.
Craft show
The Altar Society of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia will hold a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the parish hall, located at Highway 320 and County Road 3000 in Westphalia.
The event will include craft vendors, turkey and dressing and chicken spaghetti casseroles for sale, a prize drawing, and chicken spaghetti lunch. Admission is $2. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church.
Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees
The annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees, a fundraiser supporting the United Way of Central Texas, will be held virtually and in person 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Seventeen Christmas trees will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
Each tree will be professionally decorated and will include more than $1,000 worth of gifts. The event will include live and silent auctions, dinner, and live entertainment. For information and tickets, visit www.uwct.org at 254-778-8616.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
